Jim Beam or Jack Daniels

Man I love both of these. They're always front and center on my garage liquor table. People these days shit all over them with all the other options out there...call them flavorless. I don't know. I like how Jim Beam tastes. It's like propane and propane accessories. You taste the meat, not the heat. Jack Daniels is th opposite. It's filtered through charcoal and has that good smokey flavor. These are two quintessential whiskeys I'll tell you what.

Weller Single Barrel and Special Reserve or Blantons Special Reserve and Black (Takara) are available depending on where you live, and you can sometimes find them at stores. I highly recommend both.

If you're looking for bottles at an everyday store, look for Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Rye or Four Roses Single Barrel. Ryes tend to be more spicy/charred. The Woodford Rye is sweet, but not too much, balance by the rye characteristics. You can't go wrong with either.

All of the aforementioned won't break the bank like a bottle of Regular Gold or Weller Store pick and they're just as good if your palate isn't used to it. Upgrade.

Also, now that I think of it, I had a really good experience with Old Forester 1870, and it was available at a few places and not too expensive.
 
Beam. Both are great but Beam was my first love lol. I have just had more good solid times on Beam and liked the way it made me feel.
 
If I have to choose between Jim Beam white label and Jack Old No 7, I’d choose Beam as I think regular Jack is trash.
Jack’s higher end offerings, like the Jack Daniels 10 Year and 12 Year are absolutely phenomenal, and their barrel proof rye is fantastic too.

But Jim Beam makes other products that are readily available, like Knob Creek 9 Year bourbon and 7 Year Rye for example, that are easy to find and affordable, and also fantastic. Beam also makes Bookers and Little Book that I’m big fans of, and the Knob Creek 12 Year and 18 Year are exceptional.
 
Pappys gets alot of pub but honestly it's not worth the price tag. It's really good but not at the crazy price tag - you're just paying for the name. Woodford, Angel's Envy , and Blantons if you want the good stuff is the better option imo
Great point. Pappy is quite good, but it's treated like it's a grail bottle. It's absurdly overpriced for what you're getting.
 
Pappys gets alot of pub but honestly it's not worth the price tag. It's really good but not at the crazy price tag - you're just paying for the name. Woodford, Angel's Envy , and Blantons if you want the good stuff is the better option imo
Great point. Pappy is quite good, but it's treated like it's a grail bottle. It's absurdly overpriced for what you're getting.
Agree. If you could somehow actually find them at MSRP they’d be fantastic for the price, but that’s just about impossible. I have one Van Winkle in my modest collection, the Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. It’s one of my absolute favorite bourbons ever, and we were lucky enough to win it as a prize in a raffle—all we had to pay for was the raffle tickets. We bought 2 tickets at $20 each, so I managed to snag it for $40 total. That shit was straight up crazy luck and will never happen again lol.

I've been a beer drinker my entire life but recently made the switch to bourbon. Beer was destroying my stomach, probably because of the volume and maybe the hops? I'm not sure really. Anyway, it's been a lot better since switching to bourbon and I'm loving learning about it. I have a few go-to budget choices like Ancient Age, McAfee's Benchmark Old No 8, and Old Granddad. My favorite at this stage is Maker's Mark No 46, but I'm sure that will change. My father told me recently that before he married my mother, he dated the Maker's Mark founders' daughter lol.
 
