Jim Beam or Jack Daniels

BonyAcaiNogueiraBrothers
Dec 12, 2021
- 548
- 1,271
Man I love both of these. They're always front and center on my garage liquor table. People these days shit all over them with all the other options out there...call them flavorless. I don't know. I like how Jim Beam tastes. It's like propane and propane accessories. You taste the meat, not the heat. Jack Daniels is th opposite. It's filtered through charcoal and has that good smokey flavor. These are two quintessential whiskeys I'll tell you what.