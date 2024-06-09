Jim Beam or Jack Daniels

Weller Single Barrel and Special Reserve or Blantons Special Reserve and Black (Takara) are available depending on where you live, and you can sometimes find them at stores. I highly recommend both.



If you're looking for bottles at an everyday store, look for Woodford Reserve Distiller's Select Rye or Four Roses Single Barrel. Ryes tend to be more spicy/charred. The Woodford Rye is sweet, but not too much, balance by the rye characteristics. You can't go wrong with either.



All of the aforementioned won't break the bank like a bottle of Regular Gold or Weller Store pick and they're just as good if your palate isn't used to it. Upgrade.



Also, now that I think of it, I had a really good experience with Old Forester 1870, and it was available at a few places and not too expensive.