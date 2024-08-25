Jesus Christ, the F*cking heart on Cannonier

Guy got hurt bad several times throughout the fight, had his leg fucked up too

and at the end of the 5th he somehow survives getting badly hurt / pretty much KOed

What impressed me the most is that this dude is like 40yo or something and in the 5th round after he has taken a lot of punishment the entire fight..

...he was actually going FORWARD putting the pressure on and trying to WIN the fight.

So many times you see fighters after getting hurt just move away from the fight and focusing on minimizing damage but he waded right into it even at the very end to try and win

<RomeroSalute>
 
Also a non existent chin. He went down and did the chicken dance with basically light taps.
 
Maybe the best display of heart this year. Insane this didn't KO him.





Then he didn't tap to the arm triangle even though Caio wasn't in the best position that looked painful. Caio is a big MW, black belt and strong as shit too.

Rob had him hurt BAD with a head kick and he didn't get KOd even rocked Rob bad in the 3rd after. All of this goes to further show how horrendous the Herzog stoppage was against Imavov one of the worst stoppages of all time.
 
Plus, Caio literally looked like he was a LHW compared to Jared. He is past it, but a tough, gritty dude. I expected more from Caio tbh, where were the takedown attempts?
 
ExitLUPin said:
Maybe the best display of heart this year. Insane this didn't KO him.





Then he didn't tap to the arm triangle even though Caio wasn't in the best position that looked painful. Caio is a big MW, black belt and strong as shit too.

Rob had him hurt BAD with a head kick and he didn't get KOd even rocked Rob bad in the 3rd after. All of this goes to further show how horrendous the Herzog stoppage was against Imavov one of the worst stoppages of all time.
Cannonier had his arm broken in the Whittaker fight too right?

Yeah it has to sting bad for a guy that REFUSES to give up to have a TKO loss on his record due to a shitty ref.
 
I think he should hang it up. He’s 40, never going to get back to the title, gets wobbled in every fight now. Good career, but should call it a day.
 
I wasn't sure if any of the times Jared went down were due to being rocked until that last one... Still not sure tbh. He took so many leg kicks and was wobbling around at times. UFC Stats only counted the knockdown in the 5th as a legit knockdown.
 
usernamee said:
Cannonier had his arm broken in the Whittaker fight too right?

Yeah it has to sting bad for a guy that REFUSES to give up to have a TKO loss on his record due to a shitty ref.
Yeah he did from a kick too IIRC

Only TKO loss at MW. He's been KOd by Reyes @ LHW and Shawn Jordan @ HW
 
ExitLUPin said:
Yeah he did from a kick too IIRC

Only TKO loss at MW. He's been KOd by Reyes @ LHW and Shawn Jordan @ HW
Yeah I remember seeing him for the first time vs Shawn Jordan and even though he got finished I was really impressed with him because he moved very fluidly and smoothly for a big guy.
 
He's definitely one of those "built different" guys. Used to be a heavyweight at 6'0. Still an absolute beast at 38-39 yo. Seems he's finally done though.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Maybe the best display of heart this year. Insane this didn't KO him.





Then he didn't tap to the arm triangle even though Caio wasn't in the best position that looked painful. Caio is a big MW, black belt and strong as shit too.

Rob had him hurt BAD with a head kick and he didn't get KOd even rocked Rob bad in the 3rd after. All of this goes to further show how horrendous the Herzog stoppage was against Imavov one of the worst stoppages of all time.
Funny thing is the way he dropped there if the ref had stopped it no one could have been mad.
 
HatKick said:
He's definitely one of those "built different" guys. Used to be a heavyweight at 6'0. Still an absolute beast at 38-39 yo. Seems he's finally done though.
I think the weight cuts to MW just sped up the deterioration.

Just an absolute tank.
 
