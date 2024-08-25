Jesus Christ, the F*cking heart on Cannonier

Guy got hurt bad several times throughout the fight, had his leg fucked up tooand at the end of the 5th he somehow survives getting badly hurt / pretty much KOedWhat impressed me the most is that this dude is like 40yo or something and in the 5th round after he has taken a lot of punishment the entire fight.....he was actually going FORWARD putting the pressure on and trying to WIN the fight.So many times you see fighters after getting hurt just move away from the fight and focusing on minimizing damage but he waded right into it even at the very end to try and win