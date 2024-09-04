Jessica Andrade sues ex-coach for allegedly embezzling $2 million; Gilliard Parana responds

Andrade doesn't seem like the sharpest tool in the shed and her explanation doesn't seem as believable as her coaches. Who the fuck just hands over all access to their accounts like that? Like, why would you? lol.

Then again maybe he's a dodgy prick and dumb Andrade got taken advantage of. Story as old as time Andrade seems to have a pretty positive attitude about it though.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I thought her wife was her coach? Or is the wife her agent? I also read that name as Gillian
Dunno what her ex-wife or whatever used to do.

I read the name as Gillian at first too lol.

Man, Gilliard is an awful name haha. It's like your parents wanted to name you Gillian like a girl but tried to make it sound a bit male by changing the end a little.
 
A fool and their money are easily separated.

People's parents, spouses, and children steal from them.
Why you would think a MMA manager wouldn't is beyond me. There's tons of stories of managers stealing from their clients. That's why you get an accountant, THAT YOU PAY SO THEY WON'T STEAL FROM YOU, to handle your finances.
 
xhaydenx said:
Actually it is pretty Common. Guys doesnt speak english and até signing contracts. The "manager" goes like:
"I got you This fight in USA.. they Will bê paying you 10k, but you"ll lose X% tô incoming tax, plus another Y% tô wire This money tô your country.
You should open a Company in USA to pay less taxes, plus would bê better tô keep This money invested in USA, so you pay less taxes long term. Complicated, right? Sign This here só I can bê your Proxy and you can Focus on the fight.
 
