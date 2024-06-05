Jeremy Stephens with unapologetic revisionist memory regarding the Drakkar Klose situation(via Jaxxon Podcast)





When he was asked about the future of his MMA career, he blamed the Drakkar Klose situation, in which he shoved Klose and injured him during a face-off and the fight had to be cancelled. He claimed that Drakkar "didn't show up to the fight" and was trying insinuate that Klose No showed the fight trying to tarnish his reputation. He then goes on to say how it soured his relationship with the UFC but he doesn't mention the fact that he was on a multi fight losing streak, and hadn't had win in YEARS. Basically goes on a delusional take about how he takes responsibility except he takes no responsibility and just doubles down on being incorrect.



Brags about beating Jimmie Rivera in a bareknuckle fight despite Jimmie being a smaller wrestler with zero power. Tries to victimize himself and trick Rampage into thinking that he was the person wronged, completely blowing over what actually happened. Says Drakkar was looking at him "crazy" is the pot calling the kettle black. Saying how he was giving Drakkar" a chance" despite the fact that Jeremy was on a multi fight losing streak. They immediately fed him to Gamrot and washed their hands of Stephens, who is extremely delusional, past his prime, and his best talking points are beating fighters out of their primes.



He even talks shit about Luke Rockhold (who is a common co-host on the show) to stir shit up and try start beef to get his name in the headlines is so sad.



He even had the audacity to say "He didn't show up, I won the fight."



Had to turn it off, it got annoying to hear how juvenile his mind is and unfortunately at nearly 40 years old, nothing has changed.



Klose is 9-2 in the UFC and still climbing would have easily beat him. Jeremy went 13-18 in the UFC and just wasn't that good overall.



He is irrelevant and is doing anything he can to try to stir the pot and get relevance. He will never fight for the UFC again at his age.