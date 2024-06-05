  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Jeremy Stephens with unapologetic revisionist memory regarding the Drakkar Klose situation(via Jaxxon Podcast)

When he was asked about the future of his MMA career, he blamed the Drakkar Klose situation, in which he shoved Klose and injured him during a face-off and the fight had to be cancelled. He claimed that Drakkar "didn't show up to the fight" and was trying insinuate that Klose No showed the fight trying to tarnish his reputation. He then goes on to say how it soured his relationship with the UFC but he doesn't mention the fact that he was on a multi fight losing streak, and hadn't had win in YEARS. Basically goes on a delusional take about how he takes responsibility except he takes no responsibility and just doubles down on being incorrect.

Brags about beating Jimmie Rivera in a bareknuckle fight despite Jimmie being a smaller wrestler with zero power. Tries to victimize himself and trick Rampage into thinking that he was the person wronged, completely blowing over what actually happened. Says Drakkar was looking at him "crazy" is the pot calling the kettle black. Saying how he was giving Drakkar" a chance" despite the fact that Jeremy was on a multi fight losing streak. They immediately fed him to Gamrot and washed their hands of Stephens, who is extremely delusional, past his prime, and his best talking points are beating fighters out of their primes.

He even talks shit about Luke Rockhold (who is a common co-host on the show) to stir shit up and try start beef to get his name in the headlines is so sad.

He even had the audacity to say "He didn't show up, I won the fight."

Had to turn it off, it got annoying to hear how juvenile his mind is and unfortunately at nearly 40 years old, nothing has changed.

Klose is 9-2 in the UFC and still climbing would have easily beat him. Jeremy went 13-18 in the UFC and just wasn't that good overall.

He is irrelevant and is doing anything he can to try to stir the pot and get relevance. He will never fight for the UFC again at his age.
 
Jeremy always had a questionable character for me. When he caved Emmets face in with that elbow and then on the mic said “Hats off to Josh he’s a warrior” I could tell he ain’t all there
 
Bear Digido has a completely vacant stare. For every Jaxxon thumbnail, I'm always staring through the windows into the abandoned, gothic cottage of his hollow skull
 
Jeremy isn't right in the head. I remember reading about how he was suicidal after the Aldo fight. His rationale was that his own father killed himself when Jeremy was the same age as his kid(s).
 
Michael Johnson of featherweight, but far more deranged and unhinged.
 
The man went life and death in his only win in PFL against a guy who is now 11-10. He was on the end of his rope regardless of him almost ending Klose's career or not.
 
