Jeremy Horn

So many fights and still talks and behaves like a normal regular person than never had a fight before.

But how?
 
Professional record breakdown
120 matches 92 wins22 losses
 
That's a whole lot of decisions and finishes for 120 matches.
 
He kept himself pretty defensively sound for the most part. And a number of fights where he was a class above his opponent and took no damage in return. Was a different time with wild matchmaking on the regional cards back then
 
By quitting whenever he started getting punched like against Chuck Liddell.
 
Back then chuck hit like a mule so nothing wrong quitting against him.

He fought other guys with ko power and did not quit.
 
Everyone is different, too, when it comes to CTE. This boxer was known for taking huge amounts of punishment and fought Ali twice, Foreman, Frazier, Quarry, etc. 91 fights and was never truly KO'd, but the ref stopped a few of his fights due to him getting beaten up so badly.

He's still alive at 86. He used to speaking gigs and seemed to be unaffected by CTE, though it sounds like it (or dementia or combination) has affected him in recent years. Still, he held up MUCH better than many of his peers like Ali, Quarry, Jimmy Young, etc. even though he probably took more punishment than any of them.
 
