



Bro is lying through his teeth. LAX most definitely not have steel-reinforced concrete walls at the end of their runways for the localizer antennas array.



In fact, the antenna's concrete base at everywhere else is flushed at the ground level, because that's common sense.



Dumb motherfuckers approved this death trap 2 years ago to shield the antennas from keep getting blown over by typhoon, and now trying to convince the Korean people that major airports around the world are just as crazy as their genius idea to save money replacing the broken antennas.



Bird strikes didn't kill those people. The belly-landing didn't kill those people. Your stupid-ass wall did.