Jeff Monson update

I knew the guy was an anarcho/communist who wound up moving to Russia. Seems like a nice guy but also completley fuckin nuts. Says he's pretty much trapped in Russia because of the war with Ukraine. Started a new family there but is not able to see his old one back in the US. Also says that the communists he wanted to work with there screwed him over and are "not real communists"

Also another dude who is way too old and injured to be fighting,but does it anyway

Anyway if you are a fan of the snowman,might wanna check it out.



 
The guy def aint all right upstairs. He talks so casually about the insane stuff he does. He seems so soft spoken an nice but the shit he gets himself into seems so opposite of his personality. He looks like a scary fuckin guy but he comes off as a nice dude who dont want no trouble.

Boy does the guy love trouble.
 
It really was perfect for him. He was such a good grappler, but he was more of a neutralizer. He was not a dangerous guard passer and finisher, but he was a bowling ball wrestler that would end up on top. So, instead of going through the guard like most fighters, he could spin the other way, where he had developed his best attack. And it's a great move with that monstrous torso.

It got him some of his best wins, too.
 
The donnybrook with Pe De Pano in ADCC is classic. I never seen no one heel it up more than Pe De Pano
 
Imagine when the dude lands in america

the antifa vs proud boy street fights just picked up

i'm surprised someone isn't selling this yet, like logan paul, monson vs the q anon shaman,
 
He cant get into america. He has no visa,no us passport. He cant even go to Europe he says. He says he can maybe go to Abu Dhabi,probably because he grappled there alot and theyd let him in,but thats it.
 
He'd be the only Antifa member who doesn't live in a basement and isn't either malnourished or a mouth breathing bowl of Jello.
 
