Slick TD, poise and skill being stuck in and getting out of that leg lock attempt, and then in the glorious tradition stretching back to Ken Shamrock choking out Masakatsu Funaki in the first Pancrase event and continuing through Brock Lesnar choking out Shane Carwin, another wrestler with great top control has made friends with the arm triangle Looked good to me.Slick TD, poise and skill being stuck in and getting out of that leg lock attempt, and then in the glorious tradition stretching back to Ken Shamrock choking out Masakatsu Funaki in the first Pancrase event and continuing through Brock Lesnar choking out Shane Carwin, another wrestler with great top control has made friends with the arm triangle Click to expand...

The man's got no future. And he nearly got leglocked. Your emoji isn't the only thing with blinders on, bro.No, just kiddng, he was absolutely amazing IMO. I'm really looking forward to the next chapter. I honestly hope he sticks around in grappling for a minute before the inevitable MMA jump. If more high level wrestlers start taking grappling this seriously, I think we could be in for some very interesting times.