Jason DeLucia's Combat Aikido

So Black Belt Magazine just posted an old Jason DeLucia instructional video on Aikido. I thought it's worth sharing either for your amusement and ridicule or your genuine interest:



I wonder what Sensei Seagal thinks about DeLucia ...


 
So Black Belt Magazine just posted an old Jason DeLucia instructional video on Aikido. I thought it's worth sharing either for your amusement and ridicule or your genuine interest:

I wonder what Sensei Seagal thinks about DeLucia ...



I wonder what Sensei Seagal thinks about DeLucia ...


Regards Aikido, many of the techniques are sound and work when combined with a strike first in self defence, or as potential weapon disarm, again best if combined with striking. Many aikido wrist locks have been incorporated into modern hybrid sport BJJ as well.

Jason Delucia is an MMA pioneer. Regarding 'ridicule' of old vids let's be clear- download any of these noobs today to Jason's time, and they would most likely be doing mall karate their whole lives without knowing any better or getting to the depth of martial arts that Jason got to in his day. This is the difference between pioneers and sheeple, which is the majority.

Also Frank Shamrock has been quoted as saying that Jason Delucia was his original model of a 'martial artist' that he followed - for the mindset and creative thinking and approach to learning alongside the technical aspects that Ken taught him.

phdinner.jpg
 
I loved the first minute with the montage and the 80s music. I liked the rondori section, though that looks to be a choreographed judo / jujitsu demo with more aliveness. The aikido in the middle is all still cringey.
 
Regards Aikido, many of the techniques are sound and work when combined with a strike first in self defence, or as potential weapon disarm, again best if combined with striking. Many aikido wrist locks have been incorporated into modern hybrid sport BJJ as well.

Jason Delucia is an MMA pioneer. Regarding 'ridicule' of old vids let's be clear- download any of these noobs today to Jason's time, and they would most likely be doing mall karate their whole lives without knowing any better or getting to the depth of martial arts that Jason got to in his day. This is the difference between pioneers and sheeple, which is the majority.
I find the video particularly interesting because of that incident in 2004 where Jason made that awful, typo-riddled Sherdog post where he disrespected Rutten. After Bas Rutten verbally slapped him for it, Jason made another response where he said the reason his carreer went downhill was that he devoted like 10 years to trying to make a NHB compatible version of Aikido. I always wondered what he was babbling about there, but thanks to Black Belt Magazine i can see it now.

Thread for reference:
forums.sherdog.com

Q for Jason DeLucia...

Originally posted by sir037 Posting on websites doesn't pay bills or put food on a table. What are you kidding me!! How many times do professional fighters go to a site and post to say something like, check it out in my fighter training video or book! To say that it will not pay bills...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
I find the video particularly interesting because of that incident in 2004 where Jason made that awful, typo-riddled Sherdog post where he disrespected Rutten. After Bas Rutten verbally slapped him for it, Jason made another response where he said the reason his carreer went downhill was that he devoted like 10 years to trying to make a NHB compatible version of Aikido. I always wondered what he was babbling about there, but thanks to Black Belt Magazine i can see it now.

Thread for reference:

Thread for reference:
forums.sherdog.com

Q for Jason DeLucia...

Originally posted by sir037 Posting on websites doesn't pay bills or put food on a table. What are you kidding me!! How many times do professional fighters go to a site and post to say something like, check it out in my fighter training video or book! To say that it will not pay bills...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
Thanks, it's always interesting to see some of these old threads with pro fighters posting back when this website actually was important in the sport and sometimes fighters called each other out.
Bas has 3 wins over Jason in Pancrase but Jasons reasons for some of them he posted in that thread...

"if you want to talk about the pancrase fights when nobody hit poor bas on the ground because we were trying to sell the sport as technical art, not some thing that any ape could do.had we been grounding and pounding you in those days when you couldn't escape the bottom you would have been the king of unconsciousness not the king of pancrase."
All classic stuff anyway
 
Thanks, it's always interesting to see some of these old threads with pro fighters posting back when this website actually was important in the sport and sometimes fighters called each other out.
Bas has 3 wins over Jason in Pancrase but Jasons reasons for some of them he posted in that thread...



All classic stuff anyway
While i legitimately intended for this to be an Aikido thread, i approve of it turning into a Bas Rutten vs. Jason DeLucia thread.

So here we go.





 
Had they allowed gnp bas would of beat the hell out of him on the ground.
Yeah, i suspect it would have been a disadvantage for Jason too if explosive striker Bas Rutten started hitting him on the ground (doesn't matter if it's bottom position). Especially considering Rutten submitted him even in their first match when he didn't have any grappling skills.

Though technically, GNP (only open hands if aimed at the head obviously) was "allowed". There was just a culture of not doing it, which, contrary to what Jason claimed in his post, did not originate from trying to make the sport seem particularly technical. The real reason was that there was a huge problem with matches being too short in the beginning of Pancrase (which had fairly expensive ticket prices). That's also what lead to one-sided carryings by superior opponents as well as staged move sequences in the beginning of fights before people would properly fight (Funaki vs. Suzuki at Pancrase: Road to the Championship 5 for instance). GNP would make fights even shorter so that's a bad idea.
 
While i legitimately intended for this to be an Aikido thread, i approve of it turning into a Bas Rutten vs. Jason DeLucia thread.

So here we go.

So here we go.





I suppose Delucia did have full mount in the second fight and didn't throw any strikes. I can't see him finishing Bas with open palms though.

He did show crazy toughness getting up 3 times from all those full power bare fist liver shots and the liver kick from Bas. Even Bas says in the voiceover it was "unbelievable" he got up the last time, but apparently suffered a ruptured liver and pissing blood for it after (which Bas says was karma for the voodoo spell stuff).
Jason's definitely a bit of an out there guy but can't be denied he is a warrior for sure.
Hell, anyone who could survive in the Lion's Den had to have been a warrior, it was beyond the capacity of most.
 
I suppose Delucia did have full mount in the second fight and didn't throw any strikes. I can't see him finishing Bas with open palms though.

He did show crazy toughness getting up 3 times from all those full power bare fist liver shots and the liver kick from Bas. Even Bas says in the voiceover it was "unbelievable" he got up the last time, but apparently suffered a ruptured liver and pissing blood for it after (which Bas says was karma for the voodoo spell stuff).
Jason's definitely a bit of an out there guy but can't be denied he is a warrior for sure.
Hell, anyone who could survive in the Lion's Den had to have been a warrior, it was beyond the capacity of most.
I don't really see anybody in Pancrase finishing Rutten with GNP simply because in many of his fights he has shown to be very effective with explosive bridging and rolling for getting up from the bottom (which he often just didn't do because wasting energy in a 30 minute round when you don't need to is a bad idea). Plus there is the option for rope escapes so there isn't even a huge risk for opening yourself up to submissions when exploding.

I always thought of Jason DeLucia in the same way i think of Vernon White: Kind of a Jobber but not because of lack of skill but because of seeking out the strongest opponents possible, which is actually very impressive. It's like skilled kickboxer Maurice Smith voluntarily going to grappling-heavy Pancrase. I also used to respect DeLucia like i do Vernon White because i had only heard him speak in interviews. Ever since getting exposed to his retard level writing style and spelling i have been unable to take him seriously though. I'm not a grammar nazi (i had to teach the english language to myself as a teenager, so i'm in no position to be one), but i have zero understanding on how anybody could be THIS dyslexic. His posts read like something one would write in a mocking way to make a statement sound stupid. Combine that with him unironically trying to put a magic spell on someone and i'm starting to doubt his intelligence.
 
I don't really see anybody in Pancrase finishing Rutten with GNP simply because in many of his fights he has shown to be very effective with explosive bridging and rolling for getting up from the bottom (which he often just didn't do because wasting energy in a 30 minute round when you don't need to is a bad idea). Plus there is the option for rope escapes so there isn't even a huge risk for opening yourself up to submissions when exploding.

I always thought of Jason DeLucia in the same way i think of Vernon White: Kind of a Jobber but not because of lack of skill but because of seeking out the strongest opponents possible, which is actually very impressive. It's like skilled kickboxer Maurice Smith voluntarily going to grappling-heavy Pancrase. I also used to respect DeLucia like i do Vernon White because i had only heard him speak in interviews. Ever since getting exposed to his retard level writing style and spelling i have been unable to take him seriously though. I'm not a grammar nazi (i had to teach the english language to myself as a teenager, so i'm in no position to be one), but i have zero understanding on how anybody could be THIS dyslexic. His posts read like something one would write in a mocking way to make a statement sound stupid. Combine that with him unironically trying to put a magic spell on someone and i'm starting to doubt his intelligence.
I think the characterization about Delucia and Vernon is about right, although to call them 'jobbers' does them a disservice. They fought the best, didn't try to get a padded record and consequently don't have the best looking win ratios but have a who's who of killers on their resume. Vernon was rewarded with his big UFC main event with Chuck where Chuck couldn't finish him so resorted to an eye gouge to win requiring surgery for Vernon. It was a testament to his toughness though that Chuck looked lost before the finish.

Delucia is definitely a bit of a strange guy and was just never on Bas level, he got choked, foot looked and stopped with strikes, you can't get any more dominated than that in all areas no matter what magic spells he tried to use.
Frank Shamrock says Jason was just one of those types into astrology and New age stuff so it fits there.
Also lmao at Bas in that thread posting under multiple aliases after saying he would not respond, "Bas lil sister", "Bas Rutten gear" and no one seeming to call it out but responding like it's not him. Some of these old archived threads with pros arguing it out are more entertaining honestly than 1000 garbage threads we see posted daily.
 
So i was wondering what Jason does nowadays, so i googled his name and found his website. Some interesting things on there.

For example, he was on a Podcast not too long ago. Apparently he challenged Steven Seagal back in the day and Sensei ducked him for like 6 months straight. I would have loved to see that happen. Also kind of a relevant story for an Aikido thread.



His website looks like something from the 90's and i noticed a very interesting detail there. @Nathan LaMontagne Remember how we discussed the chronological order of fights at UFC 1 some time ago and established that all the evidence points to the Jason DeLucia / Trent Jenkins fight taking place immediately before the finals? On his website, Jason DeLucia claims that it was the "First rear naked choke in UFC history", which would normally indicate it happening BEFORE the Gracie / Shamrock fight.

1.jpg
 
So i was wondering what Jason does nowadays, so i googled his name and found his website. Some interesting things on there.

For example, he was on a Podcast not too long ago. Apparently he challenged Steven Seagal back in the day and Sensei ducked him for like 6 months straight. I would have loved to see that happen. Also kind of a relevant story for an Aikido thread.



His website looks like something from the 90's and i noticed a very interesting detail there. @Nathan LaMontagne Remember how we discussed the chronological order of fights at UFC 1 some time ago and established that all the evidence points to the Jason DeLucia / Trent Jenkins fight taking place immediately before the finals? On his website, Jason DeLucia claims that it was the "First rear naked choke in UFC history", which would normally indicate it happening BEFORE the Gracie / Shamrock fight.

View attachment 1019956
Damn, the plot thickens.

Detective Patrick is on the case.

So it's possibly pre Semi Finals, post Quarter finals.

I swear, I'm about to just do a deep dive with some investigative journalism and make a youtube video about the precise order once and for all.
 
Damn, the plot thickens.

Detective Patrick is on the case.

So it's possibly pre Semi Finals, post Quarter finals.

I swear, I'm about to just do a deep dive with some investigative journalism and make a youtube video about the precise order once and for all.
There is another possibility of what might have happened here. It's only based on a gut feeling of mine rather than much factual evidence but it would make for a plausible explanation. I have recently watched the 30 year reunion of the UFC 1 fighters and noticed that to this very day, Ken Shamrock is still trying to gaslight people into believing Royce Gracie used his Gi to strangle him.

Timestamped:



Of course, in the actual video of the fight, it is not visible what exactly happens, but we DO have definitive proof of it not being any type of Gi strangle but a basic RNC.

1.jpg

Now, what i suspect happened is that Jason DeLucia, who has friendly ties to both the Gracies and the Shamrock camp, was told by Shamrock that Royce applied a Gi choke. If that actually happened, the DeLucia / Jenkins finish would in fact be the first RNC in UFC history.

So if Shamrock KEEPS insisting on it being a Gi choke at every opportunity he gets even 30 years after the fact (which makes sense for him, since his excuse for losing has always been that he wasn't allowed to wear shoes because they were considered weapons, but Gracie was allowed to use his Gi as a weapon), it's quite possible that Jason either believes Shamrock (despite Gracie having stated at every opportunity that it was a RNC) or at the very least stays willfully ignorant of it being an RNC because that gives his choke against Jenkins historical relevance as the first RNC in UFC history.

Long story short, it is very possible that the DeLucia / Jenkins match happened right before the finals as established, but he doesn't count the Shamrock / Gracie match, which was the only other RNC pre-finals.

EDIT: I HAVE THE SOLUTION! I can confirm that the Jason DeLucia vs. Trent Jenkins match took place immediately before the main event. Stupid me didn't listen to the actual podcast with Jason before i posted it. He is asked about when the fight took place and this is what basically happened: The alternates were not supposed to fight at UFC 1. The problem was that all the fights were much shorter than Rorion Gracie expected, so the decision for the DeLucia / Jenkins fight to happen was made during the actual event. So the fight happened right before the Gracie vs. Gordeau fight, confirming my suspicion that DeLucia's claim about doing the first RNC in UFC history is bullshit and doesn't take Gracie / Shamrock into account.

Finally, we solved the mystery.
<{JustBleed}><GinJuice>
 
So i was wondering what Jason does nowadays, so i googled his name and found his website. Some interesting things on there.

For example, he was on a Podcast not too long ago. Apparently he challenged Steven Seagal back in the day and Sensei ducked him for like 6 months straight. I would have loved to see that happen. Also kind of a relevant story for an Aikido thread.



His website looks like something from the 90's and i noticed a very interesting detail there. @Nathan LaMontagne Remember how we discussed the chronological order of fights at UFC 1 some time ago and established that all the evidence points to the Jason DeLucia / Trent Jenkins fight taking place immediately before the finals? On his website, Jason DeLucia claims that it was the "First rear naked choke in UFC history", which would normally indicate it happening BEFORE the Gracie / Shamrock fight.

View attachment 1019956
Those deepdive podcasts are excellent, that's where I got my Frank quotes about Jason, he talks about him here timestamped and his influence on his career.



In the one with Jason he also says he straight up thought that Ken was jealous of Frank's growing popularity and even broke some of ribs before one of his Pancrase matches, which Frank still won. Also says he kicked Frank's ass every day of his life at the Lion's Den but admits Frank far surpassed him later.

Honestly Jason Delucia is probably the closest we ever had to a real life 'Karate Kid' in MMA, and he looked the part too. A guy dedicated to his style of 5 Animal Kung Fu and Aikido and trying to make it work, complete with his interest in magic and the supernatural stuff, driving across the country to do a Dojo challenge fight to the death with Steven Seagal and ending up doing one with the Gracies.

phfukudome.jpg
 
Those deepdive podcasts are excellent, that's where I got my Frank quotes about Jason, he talks about him here timestamped and his influence on his career.



In the one with Jason he also says he straight up thought that Ken was jealous of Frank's growing popularity and even broke some of ribs before one of his Pancrase matches, which Frank still won. Also says he kicked Frank's ass every day of his life at the Lion's Den but admits Frank far surpassed him later.

Honestly Jason Delucia is probably the closest we ever had to a real life 'Karate Kid' in MMA, and he looked the part too. A guy dedicated to his style of 5 Animal Kung Fu and Aikido and trying to make it work, complete with his interest in magic and the supernatural stuff, driving across the country to do a Dojo challenge fight to the death with Steven Seagal and ending up doing one with the Gracies.

View attachment 1019964
Judging from the way Frank talks about him, i have the sneaking suspicion that a conversation between Jason DeLucia and Eddie Bravo would deliver the greatest entertainment value the internet has ever seen.

<EdgyBrah>
 
There is another possibility of what might have happened here. It's only based on a gut feeling of mine rather than much factual evidence but it would make for a plausible explanation. I have recently watched the 30 year reunion of the UFC 1 fighters and noticed that to this very day, Ken Shamrock is still trying to gaslight people into believing Royce Gracie used his Gi to strangle him.

Timestamped:



Of course, in the actual video of the fight, it is not visible what exactly happens, but we DO have definitive proof of it not being any type of Gi strangle but a basic RNC.

View attachment 1019960

Now, what i suspect happened is that Jason DeLucia, who has friendly ties to both the Gracies and the Shamrock camp, was told by Shamrock that Royce applied a Gi choke. If that actually happened, the DeLucia / Jenkins finish would in fact be the first RNC in UFC history.

So if Shamrock KEEPS insisting on it being a Gi choke at every opportunity he gets even 30 years after the fact (which makes sense for him, since his excuse for losing has always been that he wasn't allowed to wear shoes because they were considered weapons, but Gracie was allowed to use his Gi as a weapon), it's quite possible that Jason either believes Shamrock (despite Gracie having stated at every opportunity that it was a RNC) or at the very least stays willfully ignorant of it being an RNC because that gives his choke against Jenkins historical relevance as the first RNC in UFC history.

Long story short, it is very possible that the DeLucia / Jenkins match happened right before the finals as established, but he doesn't count the Shamrock / Gracie match, which was the only other RNC pre-finals.

EDIT: I HAVE THE SOLUTION! I can confirm that the Jason DeLucia vs. Trent Jenkins match took place immediately before the main event. Stupid me didn't listen to the actual podcast with Jason before i posted it. He is asked about when the fight took place and this is what basically happened: The alternates were not supposed to fight at UFC 1. The problem was that all the fights were much shorter than Rorion Gracie expected, so the decision for the DeLucia / Jenkins fight to happen was made during the actual event. So the fight happened right before the Gracie vs. Gordeau fight, confirming my suspicion that DeLucia's claim about doing the first RNC in UFC history is bullshit and doesn't take Gracie / Shamrock into account.

Finally, we solved the mystery.
<{JustBleed}><GinJuice>
OH MY GOD! Our search has come to an end!

You did it!!!

I'm almost a little sad.
What's our next mystery?
 
OH MY GOD! Our search has come to an end!

You did it!!!

I'm almost a little sad.
What's our next mystery?
So, regarding the next mystery: I just watched UFC 3. Have you ever noticed that Ken Shamrocks outfit changes between the Leininger and Mitchell fights? Against Leininger, he is wearing red trunks. Against Mitchell, he is wearing bright yellow trunks.

I never really paid attention to that. Is there a known reason for that change?
 
So, regarding the next mystery: I just watched UFC 3. Have you ever noticed that Ken Shamrocks outfit changes between the Leininger and Mitchell fights? Against Leininger, he is wearing red trunks. Against Mitchell, he is wearing bright yellow trunks.

I never really paid attention to that. Is there a known reason for that change?

I never really paid attention to that. Is there a known reason for that change?
LOL now I'm curious too. I feel like Shamrock really got into his pro wrestling gimmick stuff - maybe he wanted it to come off like a video game color palette pixel swap?


1707046439762.png

1707046456367.png
 
