Jarno Errens overperformed against a solid regional-level guy in Nguyen... but Nguyen is a flawed fighter with a largely "meh" record. And Jarno performing beyond expectations was not a high bar to meet considering most considered him to be one of the worst FWs on the roster at the time and worthy of being cut. Good on him for making improvements and saving his job (at least for the time being), but I'll need to see more before I'm convinced that he has truly turned a corner and become the prospect people once thought he was.



Conversely, Zalal is a guy who was always seen as an elite prospect. He came to the UFC a bit too raw and underdeveloped, fought a murderer's row of tough guys, lost a lot of surprisingly competitive fights against those tough guys, and got cut. He went on a tear afterward on the regional scene and just now returned to put on a career-best performance as a short-notice replacement against Billy Q. Billy Q is no easy test; he's a perennial Top 25ish guy who has served as a gatekeeper to the Featherweight rankings for years. While I think he's exiting his prime, the fact remains that most struggle with what he brings to the table, yet Zalal made him look utterly helpless inside the Octagon. Billy had zero answers for Youssef and gave up his first submission loss ever.



I would only expect Zalal to look better on a full camp. Meanwhile Jarno still has a lot to prove... but then again this feels like one of those trappy spots where people over-correct based on one decent performance.