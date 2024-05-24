News Jarno Errens vs Youssef Zalal official for UFC Vegas 95 on August 10

Jarno told me at GLORY 92 in Rotterdam last weekend:

1716567234640.jpeg


I know that he’s a big Featherweight, but he was huge in real life.
Errens said he weighed about 182lbs/81kg right now, so he needs to get his ass in shape🤣

Here’s a pic of Jarno Errens next to Aljamain Sterling for comparison:

1716577928958.jpeg
 
The Netherlands 🇳🇱 vs Morocco 🇲🇦
In Kickboxing we see it all the time, but now we’ll get it in MMA !


I also met some of the tournament favorites of GLORY’s upcoming LHW Grand Prix that will take place on June 8 (and yes, I’m wearing glasses since a couple days, lol) :cool:
Sergej Maslobojev, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Tarik Khbabez and Ștefan Lătescu:

1716568041646.jpeg

1716568080113.jpeg

1716568100573.jpeg

1716568167726.jpeg


And during the event I chilled with my man Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro 🍪

1716568338275.jpeg
 
I love that dude, he seems so chill lol
 
You're lit like a campfire in this pic sir lol
 
Zalal looked very good in his last bout vs Quarantillo, but Errens also vs Nguyen.
I'll favor Zalal in this one.
 
Not sure this one ends well for Errens, however, both guys overperformed in their last outings. Impressive stuff. Very fun match up
 
Jarno Errens overperformed against a solid regional-level guy in Nguyen... but Nguyen is a flawed fighter with a largely "meh" record. And Jarno performing beyond expectations was not a high bar to meet considering most considered him to be one of the worst FWs on the roster at the time and worthy of being cut. Good on him for making improvements and saving his job (at least for the time being), but I'll need to see more before I'm convinced that he has truly turned a corner and become the prospect people once thought he was.

Conversely, Zalal is a guy who was always seen as an elite prospect. He came to the UFC a bit too raw and underdeveloped, fought a murderer's row of tough guys, lost a lot of surprisingly competitive fights against those tough guys, and got cut. He went on a tear afterward on the regional scene and just now returned to put on a career-best performance as a short-notice replacement against Billy Q. Billy Q is no easy test; he's a perennial Top 25ish guy who has served as a gatekeeper to the Featherweight rankings for years. While I think he's exiting his prime, the fact remains that most struggle with what he brings to the table, yet Zalal made him look utterly helpless inside the Octagon. Billy had zero answers for Youssef and gave up his first submission loss ever.

I would only expect Zalal to look better on a full camp. Meanwhile Jarno still has a lot to prove... but then again this feels like one of those trappy spots where people over-correct based on one decent performance.
 
So much talent in this tournament! I think Bahram will take the win, but keep an eye on Latescu as an outsider. Really talented young man and his comeback against El Bouni was insane.
 
