BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,725
- Reaction score
- 39,373
The Netherlands vs Morocco
In Kickboxing we see it all the time, but now we’ll get it in MMA !
I also met some of the tournament favorites of GLORY’s upcoming LHW Grand Prix that will take place on June 8 (and yes, I’m wearing glasses since a couple days, lol)
Sergej Maslobojev, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Tarik Khbabez and Ștefan Lătescu:
View attachment 1044888
View attachment 1044889
View attachment 1044890
View attachment 1044891
And during the event I chilled with my man Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro
View attachment 1044892
The Netherlands vs Morocco
In Kickboxing we see it all the time, but now we’ll get it in MMA !
I also met some of the tournament favorites of GLORY’s upcoming LHW Grand Prix that will take place on June 8 (and yes, I’m wearing glasses since a couple days, lol)
Sergej Maslobojev, Bahram Rajabzadeh, Tarik Khbabez and Ștefan Lătescu:
View attachment 1044888
View attachment 1044889
View attachment 1044890
View attachment 1044891
And during the event I chilled with my man Tariq ‘Cookie’ Osaro
View attachment 1044892
Who? The Cookiemonster? LoLI love that dude, he seems so chill lol
Hahah so you’re telling me I’m rocking those glasses sir?You're lit like a campfire in this pic sir lol
Hahah so you’re telling me I’m rocking those glasses sir?
LoL, I can tell you I wasn’t high like a commercial airliner in that pic bro, but 10 points for that oneliner, lmaoIm saying you look higher than a commercial airliner sir lmao
LoL, I can tell you I wasn’t high like a commercial airliner in that pic bro, but 10 points for that oneliner, lmao
So much talent in this tournament! I think Bahram will take the win, but keep an eye on Latescu as an outsider. Really talented young man and his comeback against El Bouni was insane.@Liverkick-king56
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@Dude Incredible
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Siver!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@DC23
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@PurpleStorm
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs