It is an oddly funnily ironic but simultaneously sick and sad story.



Gang stalking is the supposed mass surveillance by a community against a targeted individual. It's often put down to extreme paranoia of an individual but has also been known to happen in some communities and has a recognised form known as mobbing culture, In these scenarios people think they are being observe by the community and some go out of their way to record, document their suspicions even establishing social networks and channels to report it.



In this case the person had been arrested multiple times for recording members of the public, and became such a neighbourhood nuisance he began to attract real life trolls who would follow him and show up at his door. Ironically when the situation did become real he responded in a very competent and realistic manner, often showing indifference, calling police and in one instance where a masked man rushed him on his doorstep he stood his ground and told the intruder to go away.



Gangstalking is probably real to some regard as has been reported used by various cults to intimidate people. Otherwise it is proably some kind of undiagnosed disorder such as PTSD ... maybe caused by hyper vigilance or reliving a triggering event. I don't like putting down people who experience this on the off chance stuff like this does happen, but in this case I think when the matter became real his reaction indicates he didn't really believe in his own original gangstalking claims as his behaviours and responses shifted dramatically.







