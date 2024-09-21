Media Jan Błachowicz meets Anthony Joshua

WHO WINS IF THEY WERE TO FIGHT IN MMA?

BoxerMaurits said:
Former UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz and former Unified Heavyweight Boxing champion Anthony Joshua recently met at an event:

MMA vs Boxing – who do you think would win in a fight between Jan Błachowicz and Anthony Joshua?👇🏽
If Jan landed just a couple of mean leg kicks. The odds get more is his favour with every subsequent leg kick he lands.

In MMA the MMA fighter wins.
 
Wembley Stadium? Without a roof when it's pouring down?

Had to google if it had roof and it says it can cover most of the bleachers except perhaps row 1 so I'm guessing a ring in the middle it certainly wont cover?? Do they build something above it?
 
Could prime Tom Brady defeat prime Michael Jordan in a game of 1:1 hoops?

Could Michael Jordan win a football throwing contest against Brady?

AJ wins against Dubois.
 
