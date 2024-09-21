BoxerMaurits
If Jan landed just a couple of mean leg kicks. The odds get more is his favour with every subsequent leg kick he lands.Former UFC Light-Heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz and former Unified Heavyweight Boxing champion Anthony Joshua recently met at an event:
View attachment 1063773
MMA vs Boxing – who do you think would win in a fight between Jan Błachowicz and Anthony Joshua?
He's one dimensional with tons of power. Joshua is heavily favored to win. First few rounds should be exciting like the first Ruiz and Joshua fight.
They say he lacks heart but he’s been doing better lately
I see Joshua vs Dubois as a competitive fight, but slightly favour AJ.Fair enough! Seems like it’ll be a slow night tonight, so I’ll tune in! Thanks fellow sherbro!
HESPECT.
I see Joshua vs Dubois as a competitive fight, but slightly favour AJ.
If you’re looking to watch something now until that time:
GLORY 95 is live, and it’s been knockout after knockout so far!
Monstrous power but can be hurt and seems prone to losing his nerve and giving up when things go badly in fights.