James Toney vs Vassiliy Jirov

Damn this was a great fight. Re watching it tonight and remembered how good it was.



I think Cruiser was the last weight Toney should have stayed at, he looked great at cruiserweight.
 
Jirov-Mesi is good too. Jirov could hit he lost to Mesi but ended the guys career. Toney's chin is crazy. Even a legit HW like Sam Peter couldn't floor him.
 
Jirov-Mesi is good too. Jirov could hit he lost to Mesi but ended the guys career. Toney's chin is crazy. Even a legit HW like Sam Peter couldn't floor him.
Yea Toney definitely has an all time great chin along with his defence.
 
One of the Greatest fight of Alltime.
 
Looks fake.
 
James Toney made fighting look so easy. But that's due to his training camps with him doing nothing but sparring and occasionally working out here and there. All that ring experience made him a master in the ring. Only people I've ever seen that non Chalfant without having to BE fast because it flowed so naturally was Toney, Benton, and Rigondeaux. 3 of the calmest fighters I've ever seen.
 
Man Jirov's punch output is crazy, what's even crazier is Toney's defense.
 
All time great post fight interview; Toney calling out Byrd's wife and all.
 
Watched this the other day... " YOU GOT TO BEAT ON HIM SON!!"
 
I loved Toneys grunting in btwn rounds

Steward was having the time of his life lol... "Look at dis!! Look at dis!!"
 
The general disdain Toney showed after giving a battle that would have killed most people is something special. James Toney was a motherfucking boss at times. As was Carl Froch, though I'm only saying that because of the past post and Froch whooping opposition.
 
Great fight. Really enjoyed it. I had it a little closer than the official judges but 113-113 by Ledermen seems kind of bad.

I love watching Toney's style.
 
I still watch that fight once in a while. Watched it just a couple of weeks ago.
Toney, when he was on, was really something to watch.
 
This is a great fight to watch for a few reasons. First it's just a damn good fight, hell it re-surged Toney's career in a big way, but second there has been a lot of talk on this forum lately about Mayweather and his Shell/Crab/Philly/Michigan style and Toney does a lot of similar things defensively. To see it's practice against an opponent like Jirov is great to see.

Also, given Arum's recent FNF interview in which he said Mayweather's style is designed to face an orthodox opponent, you can see how elements of that style are used against a southpaw.

Now Floyd has obviously defeated southpaws, but if you study those fights there are elements of truth in what Arum said.

Jirov didn't fight like Corley, Judah, Pacquiao, or even Guerrero, but he was good. He was strong and active and aggressive.

I would say for those that are interested in learning about the "shoulder roll", or whatever term you have for that style, this is an important fight to watch.
 
Jirov-Mesi is good too. Jirov could hit he lost to Mesi but ended the guys career. Toney's chin is crazy. Even a legit HW like Sam Peter couldn't floor him.
Peter floored him with the jab.
 
I absolutely love James Toney.
So relaxed in the middle of the heat it is mindblowing.

His fight against Barkley is like textbook on what boxing is all about (although Barkley seems like he didn't really belong in the ring with Tony back then, his thick skull got him through 9 suffering rounds)

A classic matchup and bout.
 
