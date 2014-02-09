James Toney vs Vassiliy Jirov

This is a great fight to watch for a few reasons. First it's just a damn good fight, hell it re-surged Toney's career in a big way, but second there has been a lot of talk on this forum lately about Mayweather and his Shell/Crab/Philly/Michigan style and Toney does a lot of similar things defensively. To see it's practice against an opponent like Jirov is great to see.



Also, given Arum's recent FNF interview in which he said Mayweather's style is designed to face an orthodox opponent, you can see how elements of that style are used against a southpaw.



Now Floyd has obviously defeated southpaws, but if you study those fights there are elements of truth in what Arum said.



Jirov didn't fight like Corley, Judah, Pacquiao, or even Guerrero, but he was good. He was strong and active and aggressive.



I would say for those that are interested in learning about the "shoulder roll", or whatever term you have for that style, this is an important fight to watch.