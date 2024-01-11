News James McSweeney retires from combat sports at 43-years-of-age

1704933690811.png


James McSweeney retires from combat sports

Last weekend, James McSweeney announced that he is putting an end to his eventful combat sports career at the age of 43.

The seasoned Brit has competed at the highest level in various combat sports disciplines such as MMA, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Bare Knuckle Boxing. He has fought in nearly every major organization around the world, including the UFC, participating in "The Ultimate Fighter," GLORY Kickboxing, ONE Championship, K-1, KSW, and more.
After over two decades of competing at the professional level against other prominent figures in the fighting scene, James is now retiring from active combat sports.

"The Sledgehammer" was slated to fight Badr Hari at GLORY 88 in Paris last September, but unfortunately the main-event got canceled just moments before the walkouts due to Hari’s inability to compete following the tragic earthquakes in his homecountry Morocco, earlier that night.

McSweeney's final official fight took place in December 2022, where he defeated Turkish heavyweight kickboxer Bugra Erdogan to secure the German MixFight Heavyweight Championship.
Troughout his career, he also won numerous British, Dutch, European and World titles in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai.

James McSweeney can reflect on a remarkable journey in combat sports, and is now poised to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

is that wes sims? man he was on everyone highlight reel when tim the maniac sylvia was the reigning ufc champ. everytime there was a HW fight you were almost cetain to see wes sims getting blasted in one of the competitors highlight reels.
 
Dude seemed like an asshole on TUF, but then a decent enough guy after it.

Sucks he didn't get to have that fight against Hari in Glory.
 
Can't say I like him, seems like a negative person
 
Seems like a heart felt retirement , may he have a good peaceful enjoyable retirement, fought for a long time and seems in great health both physically and mentally good on him, look forward to seeing if there's any prospect in the future from his gym..

Well done warrior, take a rest, you've earned it ..this life is hard


I know his buddy that passed away is probably proud of this day too, alot of these fighters stories dont end so well...its good to see some that leave in good spirits and health
 
Maan... That sucks even more that the Badr fight fell through as it might have prolonged his career a little longer. Glad to see he's doing well and has all his faculties. Enjoy retirement Mr Mcsweeney. I'm sure ya boy would be proud of what you got done.
 
Dude seemed like an asshole on TUF, but then a decent enough guy after it.

Sucks he didn't get to have that fight against Hari in Glory.
Yeah I think McSweeney carried himself / handled the situation very well and respectful after the last-minute cancellation of his fight against Badr Hari. Class-act:





1704938135795.jpeg
 
There was a time when beating a guy like McSweeney got you into the UFC.

Tai Tuivasa beat James, and landed the gig with a 6-0 record.

Of course, standards slipped, and they started signing guys like Justin Tafa at 3-0 with no good wins.

Sign of the times.

Respect James!
 
You've done all you could've done, you've earned the opportunity to rest easy brother.
 
