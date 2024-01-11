James McSweeney retires from combat sports

Last weekend, James McSweeney announced that he is putting an end to his eventful combat sports career at the age of 43.The seasoned Brit has competed at the highest level in various combat sports disciplines such as MMA, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Bare Knuckle Boxing. He has fought in nearly every major organization around the world, including the UFC, participating in "The Ultimate Fighter," GLORY Kickboxing, ONE Championship, K-1, KSW, and more.After over two decades of competing at the professional level against other prominent figures in the fighting scene, James is now retiring from active combat sports."The Sledgehammer" was slated to fight Badr Hari at GLORY 88 in Paris last September, but unfortunately the main-event got canceled just moments before the walkouts due to Hari’s inability to compete following the tragic earthquakes in his homecountry Morocco, earlier that night.McSweeney's final official fight took place in December 2022, where he defeated Turkish heavyweight kickboxer Bugra Erdogan to secure the German MixFight Heavyweight Championship.Troughout his career, he also won numerous British, Dutch, European and World titles in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai.James McSweeney can reflect on a remarkable journey in combat sports, and is now poised to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.Follow