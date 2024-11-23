Movies James Franco, Mike Tyson and Bella Thorne Team Up for Italian Superhero Movie Bunny-Man

bunny-man-2.jpg


79748909e7156546a7e6012665571648



Bunny-Man follows "an anonymous multimillionaire superhero who strikes against evil forces while wearing a rabbit mask," according to a synopsis posted by Deadline.
"He is driven by the desire to avenge his sister who committed suicide after being attacked, images of which wound up on the internet," the outlet added.


"I believe Bunny-Man will revolutionize the way we think of superheroes," said Iervolino, per the outlet. "This character embodies both mystery and modernity, not just in his story but in how the audience relates to him."

"It’s a privilege to produce Italy’s first superhero franchise, and I’m confident it will leave a lasting impact on the global market," he added.

Tyson, 58, has already finished work on his part, and production on Bunny-Man is currently underway in Italy, Deadline reports, adding that much of the movie will be filmed virtually.

James-Franco-2-compress.jpg


The film marks another return project for Franco, who recently revealed what it was like to go from a beloved star to a Hollywood outcast after he was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by five women,
four of whom were his acting students. (The 46-year-old actor settled a lawsuit with two of the women in 2021.)

"I mean, it is what it is. I’ve honestly moved past it. It was dealt with, and I got to change. So that’s it, it’s over. I mean, I’ve worked in the U.S. too. So I’m just trying to move on." said Franco

it's "painful" to be "told you're bad," continuing, “But ultimately, that’s kind of what I needed to just stop going the way I was going.”

“So now, after having the pause and, I think, changing priorities, I guess what I seek to fulfill me in life [is different],” Franco added.
 
Is Bella Thorne still looking hot these days or did she cross too far over the trashy threshold to come back?
 
I know Bella is trashy and has been with some scuzzy dudes, but I love her red hair and would love to spackle her cracks.
 
Bella Thorn is an exceptional beauty IMO. Drop deap gorgeous.
 
Multi-Millionaire.

Is there ever a poor and stupid super hero?
 
Maybe it will be so bad it somehow becomes good.
 
Might as well light a million dollars on fire
 
