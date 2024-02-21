Its a good fight and it needs to happen for the division and makes sense. But he is blaming the fans too much, Dana White and Cormier and Anik and probably some other UFC staff that I can't think of right now were all saying UFC 300 will absoutley blow our minds and they will be shocked at what were working on.



They built up huge expectations with that, so you can't really blame the fans for having very high expectations. The fact that Hill himself said the fight was only put together 24 hours before UFC 298 tells us that it was not even in UFC's thinking and they had to scramble to come up with something.



Its a good fight and I think it will deliver and probably will end in a KO. But its not the fans fault, its UFC for building this main event announcement to be something the world has never ever seen before.