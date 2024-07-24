Media Jake Paul Training with Team USA Olympic Boxing team

Cool video. Fans hate him, but he is generally respected amongst a lot of boxers. Because they know what it takes. You can't fake dedication into and love for a sport. You're either in 100% or not.

Jake went straight to the pros, but he has 4 years of competitive. He's basically an amateur.

If he wasn't famous, we'd likely see him go through this same process.

So it's kind of an interesting dynamic.
 
