Jail Debut, Tips?

Long story short, getting 10 days jail for drunk & post-brain op amnesically headbutting stitches into the first illegal immigrant then RNCing the second illegal unconscious last fall in a plea to Misdemeanor Battery x 2 to avoid Disorderly Conduct for having to pin and headbutt/bite thumb to bone patron hitting Aryan Nation felon co-bouncer for hitting his friend, at the expense of my badly needed job itself. Tips?