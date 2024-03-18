Jail Debut, Tips?

CZMuayThai11

CZMuayThai11

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
May 9, 2007
Messages
1,685
Reaction score
341
Long story short, getting 10 days jail for drunk & post-brain op amnesically headbutting stitches into the first illegal immigrant then RNCing the second illegal unconscious last fall in a plea to Misdemeanor Battery x 2 to avoid Disorderly Conduct for having to pin and headbutt/bite thumb to bone patron hitting Aryan Nation felon co-bouncer for hitting his friend, at the expense of my badly needed job itself. Tips?
 
In the future control your behavior and don't assault people.

Don't drink so much that you wind up in jail.

Good luck. 10 days ain't that bad.
Be respectful and a generally decent human and you will avoid a decent amount of issues.
 
