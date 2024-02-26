Joe_Armstrong
Starfleet Belt
This guy was a Mogul, the power he had must have been amazing.
Lord Jacob Rothschild, the financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, has died at the age of 87.
In a statement on Monday, his family called Lord Rothschild "a towering presence in many peoples' lives".
His career began at the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, before starting his own wealth management fund. He was also known for his philanthropy.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair paid tribute to his "dear friend" describing him as a "wonderful human being".
Born in Berkshire in 1936, Lord Rothschild was educated at Eton College and went on to study history at Christ Church, Oxford.
He joined the family bank in 1963 but left in 1980 after falling out with his cousin Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.
He went on to build his own financial empire in the City of London, founding investment trust RIT Capital, which he chaired until 2019.
The Rothschild family has an estimated fortune of about £825m, according to last year's Sunday Times Rich List.
