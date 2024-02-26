Economy Jacob Rothschild dead at 87

This guy was a Mogul, the power he had must have been amazing.

Lord Jacob Rothschild, the financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, has died at the age of 87.
In a statement on Monday, his family called Lord Rothschild "a towering presence in many peoples' lives".
His career began at the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, before starting his own wealth management fund. He was also known for his philanthropy.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair paid tribute to his "dear friend" describing him as a "wonderful human being".
Born in Berkshire in 1936, Lord Rothschild was educated at Eton College and went on to study history at Christ Church, Oxford.
He joined the family bank in 1963 but left in 1980 after falling out with his cousin Sir Evelyn de Rothschild.

He went on to build his own financial empire in the City of London, founding investment trust RIT Capital, which he chaired until 2019.
The Rothschild family has an estimated fortune of about £825m, according to last year's Sunday Times Rich List.

Only 87? Must have missed a sacrifice to Moloch or something. These illuminati guys all live to be like 163 years old.
 
RIP Lord Jocob Rothschild. We lost a great man today.
 
Holy interest rate batman, only 87?

Surely he had the money to plunder the 3rd world for body parts or blood, or whatever else he needed
 
BUT WHAT ABOUT NICK ROCKAFELLA AARON RUSSO WARNED US JFK JR 4 PRES 2024 WWG1WGA
 
We had a few threads back in the day about this Rothschild:

Some posters were obsessed with her demon necklaces lol. She only made it to 80. Obviously the adrenochrome they drink out of young children is working too well for longevity.

My next door neighbor growing up lived off Heineken and Burger King and he made it to 94.
 
