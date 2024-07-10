Official
Sunshine State Shocker: Jacksonville Unveils Controversial New MottoJACKSONVILLE, FL - In a move that has left residents scratching their heads and tourists rethinking their itineraries,Jacksonville, Florida, has officially adopted a new motto: "Just Lower Your Standards."
The motto, unveiled during a surprise ceremony at City Hall yesterday, was met with a mixture of boos and bewildered laughter. Mayor Lenny Curry defended the decision, claiming it reflects Jacksonville's "relaxed and easygoing" vibe.
"Look, folks, we know we ain't Miami," said Curry, adjusting his bolo tie. "But hey, the beaches are nice, the fishing's decent, and the cost of living? Unbeatably low, especially if you're cool with, you know, lowering your standards a tad."
Critics, however, were quick to denounce the motto. Local business leader Martha Hernandez called it "a slap in the face to everyone who's worked hard to make Jacksonville a thriving city."
"This sends a terrible message," said Hernandez. "Are we supposed to tell potential investors and businesses to just expect less here? It's shortsighted and frankly, embarrassing."
Social media erupted with memes and jokes about the new motto. One popular hashtag, #JaxLowersTheBar, features photos of everything from overflowing potholes to suspiciously green swimming pools.
Meanwhile, city officials are scrambling to control the damage. A hastily arranged "Standards Summit" is planned for next week, with the stated goal of "redefining what it means to have low standards."
"Maybe it's not about lowering expectations," offered City Councilwoman Beatrice Johnson in a recent interview. "Maybe it's about embracing Jacksonville's unique charm. You know, like that certain something in the air that makes your hair frizz and your deodorant lose a fight."
Only time will tell if Jacksonville can salvage its reputation or if "Just Lower Your Standards" will become the city's unwelcome legacy.