Jacked baby

payton
If you know, you know
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 297
- Reaction score
- 694
I came across this pic and thought I should share it here. I might be overreacting here but this pic kinda makes me sad. I hope the kid gets to be just treated like any other kid and have a normal childhood.
So far, looking at only peer reviewed literature, I can find very little related to negative side-effects related to Myostatin deficiency/Hercules gene, other than a concern about the potential of developing cardiomegaly or cardiac hypertrophy