Jacked baby

GW4vvSvXwAAj1uS


I came across this pic and thought I should share it here. I might be overreacting here but this pic kinda makes me sad. I hope the kid gets to be just treated like any other kid and have a normal childhood.

So far, looking at only peer reviewed literature, I can find very little related to negative side-effects related to Myostatin deficiency/Hercules gene, other than a concern about the potential of developing cardiomegaly or cardiac hypertrophy
 
Apparently Eddie Hall has said multiple times he has this condition


MV5BZDEwY2Q5NWQtZTMwMS00OWNiLThkYmEtY2NmZDZhNDhhMDIyXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_.jpg


Kid gonna be swole AF if he trains
 
Looks fake as hell.

Babies with low bodyfat look like wrinkly old men, they don't look like they've been cycling sodium before a contest.
 
