Izzy so much more likable after a loss

When he wins, he’s completely insufferable, but after every loss, he seems to show some human qualities and self awareness.

I know this sounds crazy, but I believe this loss is better for him at this point than winning. I think too much success in his case leads to his self aggrandizing is actually detrimental to his growth.

I’ve hated on him for most of his run, but looking back on his career now I can appreciate him and the chapter he added to the MMA story. Despite some childish stuff, I have a feeling that underneath it the guy is a pretty decent person who is still relatively young in life and will get wiser as he ages.
 
I think he was really glad ddp and him buried the hatchet as well. it seemed dricus apologized (i think) when they had quite long talk right after the fight.
 
I wish he could show this class more often, he would have been way more popular instead of all the corny and petty shit he does most of the time.
 
Honestly I feel like he just acts like an ass to sell the fight in the lead up, then after its done he is his normal self. Izzy has been pretty fair with his losses.
 
Meh, if he wins again he will be back to being insufferable.
 
Tweak896 said:
Honestly I feel like he just acts like an ass to sell the fight in the lead up, then after its done he is his normal self. Izzy has been pretty fair with his losses.
No, he acts like an ass because he is an ass, look at his victory celebrations.
"I wasn't prepared for this, I didn't manifest this"
Guy actually thinks he's some main character despite being a .500 fighter since 2021.
His "manifesting" is why his gameplans are so rigid, he can't adapt mid fight because he believes in his own bullshido prefight.
 
To me that sounds like he's being real, like normally he manifests and has visions how his fights should go and is genuinely shocked it didn't turn out that way. Conor used to do that and there are plenty of books for imagining success that tell you that it helps. Either way it wasn't some bullshit excuse where he had an injury or his head wasn't right or whatever. I didn't take a negative from his speech.
 
a bit like conor that way. i can almost stand him after he loses.
 
Ironically if he would’ve won, he wouldn’t have been as graceful.


He would’ve been gloating and emoting standing over DDP.
 
It definitely was nice seeing a more down to earth side of him.
 
Yeah if you're humping guys after you KO them I don't give a fuck what kind of "good loser" you are.

His true character has been on display far too many times.
 
It seems he got his shit together after all.

But the question about the dog rights still stands
 
Losing always gives a man time to reflect. He comes back up differently and will not ever be broken ever.
 
