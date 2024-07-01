  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Izzy > Alex as an MMA fighter

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
4,141
Reaction score
9,738
Izzy wins:

Periera
Cannonier
Whittaker x2
Vettori x2
Costa
Romero
Gastelum
Silva
Tavares
Brunson

Alex wins:

Izzy
Strickland
Blachowicz
Jiri x2
Hill

How the hell are you guys throwing words around like GOAT or saying that Alex’s run in the UFC is better and that he eclipsed Izzy? If that’s the case then Conor is the GOAT too cause he won two titles.

Alex is taller and has a wider frame than Izzy so yeah I’m not impressed that he’s able to bully Izzy in a fight… and yet he still got knocked out last time they fought. But in terms of resume, Izzy has the way harder strength of schedule and defended his title for longer in a much tougher division. Alex is not a better fighter, he’s just bigger than Izzy and his run in the UFC hasn’t been better than Izzy’s just because he was able to win two titles as opposed to one. LHW is weak and the title has been passed around like a hot potato.

Put your hate of Izzy aside and look at the facts. Shaman.

64-israel-adesanya-next-to-64-alex-pereira-v0-q1xhxm9xcm0a1.png

FWxe_TMUYAIyEiN.jpg:large
 
Izzy wasted my time with his bum ass performances versus Cannonier, Romero, and vetorri.
Pereira hasn't wasted my time yet.
CHAMA
 
Israel is the second best MW ever... but thats it.

Poatan is in a league of his own and is the face of the UFC. Which would trigger israel, which I love
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Has Alex Surpassed Izzy's legacy?
12 13 14
Replies
278
Views
10K
13Seconds
13Seconds

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,873
Messages
55,787,003
Members
174,930
Latest member
chenmania

Share this page

Back
Top