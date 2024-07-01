Izzy > Alex as an MMA fighter

Izzy wins:PerieraCannonierWhittaker x2Vettori x2CostaRomeroGastelumSilvaTavaresBrunsonAlex wins:IzzyStricklandBlachowiczJiri x2HillHow the hell are you guys throwing words around like GOAT or saying that Alex’s run in the UFC is better and that he eclipsed Izzy? If that’s the case then Conor is the GOAT too cause he won two titles.Alex is taller and has a wider frame than Izzy so yeah I’m not impressed that he’s able to bully Izzy in a fight… and yet he still got knocked out last time they fought. But in terms of resume, Izzy has the way harder strength of schedule and defended his title for longer in a much tougher division. Alex is not a better fighter, he’s just bigger than Izzy and his run in the UFC hasn’t been better than Izzy’s just because he was able to win two titles as opposed to one. LHW is weak and the title has been passed around like a hot potato.Put your hate of Izzy aside and look at the facts. Shaman.