Media !!! Its Time To Admit It Sher-Gods... Islam Makhachev Is Superior/Better Than Khabib !!!

Ok Enough is Enough... That's it.. I Throw in the towel... Islam is a muccchhh more dangerous and complete fighter than Khabib ever was.
Even DC and Coach Xavier quietly admit this..





I personally believe he beats The best version of Khabib.. FACTSSS!!!

Come at me if you think I'm wrong... ROOAAARRRR~~~~
 
usernamee said:
maybe but if I'm picking who I think is the most beatable it's Islam due to his chin not being granite as Khabibs
Click to expand...
khabib has a chin? when ? where? how?

he probably ever got tagged twice his entire career..
 
This never happened to Khabib..


tumblr_nvomsie9v41tugoyjo1_400.gif


It's just one of those things...
 
Irregardless, that pad work looks fantastic. The kick is flying out of the stance, nice straight punches with snap. Dude looks great
 
I think so ya


Khabib was better on the ground, but Islams striking is way better than Khabibs

But its tough to surpass Khabib when your fighting his sloppy seconds

And I doubt Islam plans on defending the belt for 3-5 years where he can test himself against next generation guys

probably a defense against Charles, DP, and possibly Justin or Arman.


Then a superfight before retiring
 
Islam was always more skilled, he just had to prove he had that dog in him. I think he accomplished that. He's the best in the world right now.
 
More well rounded? Yes. Better? I don't think so,

Khabib is better on the ground. I think he would have finished Volk in that first fight if he had his back like that.

Khabib has better takedowns and is heavier in top position, has heavier ground and pound. Islam is nasty, but Khabib is just a bit ahead of him. I think Khabib has heavier hands too, but his standup isn't as refined.

Ironically, I think that could come back to haunt Islam. He might fall in love with his standup too much, like Fedor did. Khabib, while he hit hard, was trying to get you to the ground so he could maul you. He knew the assignment.
 
We should randomly admit this now? Neither fought this week btw
 
