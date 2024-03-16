More well rounded? Yes. Better? I don't think so,



Khabib is better on the ground. I think he would have finished Volk in that first fight if he had his back like that.



Khabib has better takedowns and is heavier in top position, has heavier ground and pound. Islam is nasty, but Khabib is just a bit ahead of him. I think Khabib has heavier hands too, but his standup isn't as refined.



Ironically, I think that could come back to haunt Islam. He might fall in love with his standup too much, like Fedor did. Khabib, while he hit hard, was trying to get you to the ground so he could maul you. He knew the assignment.