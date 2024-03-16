ChuFye
Ok Enough is Enough... That's it.. I Throw in the towel... Islam is a muccchhh more dangerous and complete fighter than Khabib ever was.
Even DC and Coach Xavier quietly admit this..
I personally believe he beats The best version of Khabib.. FACTSSS!!!
Come at me if you think I'm wrong... ROOAAARRRR~~~~
