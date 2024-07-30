It's been a long time since Tony Ferguson won a fight

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
- Joined
- May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 16,612
- Reaction score
- 21,036
I hope he wins this weekend but I wouldn't bet on it lol smh
Profile pick checks outTony had 50 fights winstreak and never got proper titleshot but now he realized u get title shot by losing the fights
He was brain damaged before the losing streak started and he's old now. Tony is finished and it's actually a disgrace he was allowed to keep fighting after his mental health issues.I'm ever hopeful he gets his mojo back.
Gaethje could return it after he stole it during Covid?
...or perhaps teh deal El Cucuy made wit the reptilez in his walls have tasted enough sacrificial blood to allow him to regain his full potential.
While I agree he could have been booked earlier or more times for the title, I do think the whole "Tony never got his shot" narrative rings kinda hollow when he was scheduled repeatedly for one, and did win the interim. I know people shit on interims, but when the champ is out? Yeah that's the shot they can give you. Getting that does not lend itself at all to the implication you're being held back.Tony had 50 fights winstreak and never got proper titleshot but now he realized u get title shot by losing the fights
Honestly I hope he wins in spectacular fashion then retires & puts his gloves down on the octagon floor etc