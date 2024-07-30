It's been a long time since Tony Ferguson won a fight

I'm ever hopeful he gets his mojo back.

Gaethje could return it after he stole it during Covid?

...or perhaps teh deal El Cucuy made wit the reptilez in his walls have tasted enough sacrificial blood to allow him to regain his full potential.
 
Myrddin Wild said:
I'm ever hopeful he gets his mojo back.

Gaethje could return it after he stole it during Covid?

...or perhaps teh deal El Cucuy made wit the reptilez in his walls have tasted enough sacrificial blood to allow him to regain his full potential.
He was brain damaged before the losing streak started and he's old now. Tony is finished and it's actually a disgrace he was allowed to keep fighting after his mental health issues.
 
Other little tidbits since the last time Tony won a fight:

-Henry Cejudo was still the Bantamweight Champion.
-Jessica Eye was considered a top contender in the Women's Flyweight division.
-John Lineker was still in the UFC.
-Renan Barao was still in the UFC.
-Dustin Poirier was the Interim Lightweight Champion.
-Usman had not had one defense of his Welterweight Title.
 
Tony is the type of guy to break the record for longest LW win streak, get bored, and decode to break the record for longest LW loss streak.
 
Now that Islam looks to be out for the rest of the year with a injury, you just know Tony is expecting a title shot, he probably thinks a decision win will possibly be enough for the interim title shot, but he knows a finish will be guaranteed an interim title shot while Islam is out. There is no way Tony doesn't believe this. Hell he probably has no clue he is even on a losing streak
 
rear naked ankle pick said:
Tony had 50 fights winstreak and never got proper titleshot but now he realized u get title shot by losing the fights
While I agree he could have been booked earlier or more times for the title, I do think the whole "Tony never got his shot" narrative rings kinda hollow when he was scheduled repeatedly for one, and did win the interim. I know people shit on interims, but when the champ is out? Yeah that's the shot they can give you. Getting that does not lend itself at all to the implication you're being held back.
 
I was never really a Tony fan, but it makes me sad to see how long this has been allowed to go on. It's unconscionable to allow this to continue because he had a good streak once.

He was already having mental health issues that were effecting him and his family several beatings ago.
 
Man I love Tony. He gave us one of the most memorable runs of violence in the sports history. It’s well past time for him to retire. I hate watching the people shit on him now because he’s fallen off. He doesn’t deserve that
 
It would be nice to see him not be a punching bag for a change . His decline has been rough to watch.
 
Tony is the type of guy to ankle pick Lieutenant Dan
 
