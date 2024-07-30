It's been a long time since Tony Ferguson won a fight

rear naked ankle pick said: Tony had 50 fights winstreak and never got proper titleshot but now he realized u get title shot by losing the fights Click to expand...

While I agree he could have been booked earlier or more times for the title, I do think the whole "Tony never got his shot" narrative rings kinda hollow when he was scheduled repeatedly for one, and did win the interim. I know people shit on interims, but when the champ is out? Yeah that's the shot they can give you. Getting that does not lend itself at all to the implication you're being held back.