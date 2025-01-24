its about damn time

THEfightsAREfixed
we can do it
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2018
- Messages
- 12,960
- Reaction score
- 11,384
we start eating turkey eggs ! eggs prices going out of control and either we are just tossing these perfectly good presusambly giant eggs or just letting these guys hatch willy nilly
please somebody with connections in the bird community get this rock and rollin
<3 just a little help for the community
