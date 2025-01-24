  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

its about damn time

THEfightsAREfixed

THEfightsAREfixed

we can do it
we start eating turkey eggs ! eggs prices going out of control and either we are just tossing these perfectly good presusambly giant eggs or just letting these guys hatch willy nilly

please somebody with connections in the bird community get this rock and rollin

<3 just a little help for the community
 
I just paid for 24 eggs $ 9.99. this was for Brown cage free maybe organic, at Costco. Costco also had one level down, 24 white cage free eggs for 8.19 but those were sold out. I never really pay attention to prices like this, is this pretty expensive?
 
liner said:
I just paid for 24 eggs $ 9.99. this was for Brown cage free maybe organic, at Costco. Costco also had one level down, 24 white cage free eggs for 8.19 but those were sold out. I never really pay attention to prices like this, is this pretty expensive?
One of the Vegas groups I follow were reporting $11 for a dozen.

I bought one of the Selena Gomez pans where you get perfect fried eggs in 2 minutes with no need to baste so I'm eating far more than I should be really.

I'd be lost without eggs.
 
liner said:
I just paid for 24 eggs $ 9.99. this was for Brown cage free maybe organic, at Costco. Costco also had one level down, 24 white cage free eggs for 8.19 but those were sold out. I never really pay attention to prices like this, is this pretty expensive?
not sure i only forage for wild bird eggs, i fry up like 25 every morning
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Eggs are still a cheap meal though. You can get three or four meals out of a dozen. Here's what they charge at my local grocer:

Wegmans

shop.wegmans.com shop.wegmans.com
I miss Wegmans, apart from having to weigh everything yourself and label it up it was a quality store, their cheese section was the best I've ever seen in this country.

Fuck, it's $11.99 here for a dozen cage free jumbo eggs! I don't do the shopping and husband doesn't check the price of anything but that's what we buy.
 
fingercuffs said:
I miss Wegmans, apart from having to weigh everything yourself and label it up it was a quality store, their cheese section was the best I've ever seen in this country.

Fuck, it's $11.99 here for a dozen cage free jumbo eggs! I don't do the shopping and husband doesn't check the price of anything but that's what we buy.
buy in bulk at costco, none of that fancy organic stuff, it's just too much for too little..... and if you ever raised chicken, they eat all sorts of terrible stuff lmao, their gut has already filtered out all the toxis when they produce the egg, my theory of course. 5 dozen at costco or bust.
 
fingercuffs said:
I miss Wegmans, apart from having to weigh everything yourself and label it up it was a quality store, their cheese section was the best I've ever seen in this country.

Fuck, it's $11.99 here for a dozen cage free jumbo eggs! I don't do the shopping and husband doesn't check the price of anything but that's what we buy.
I noticed when I moved from Vegas to NY that food was cheaper here.

Wegmans' cheese section is top notch. They have like four five workers there all day. My local branch has really stepped up their sushi game too. They will make you orders to go how you want it or you can choose one of their pre-made packages.

Where did you used to live when you frequented Wegmans?
 
chardog said:
buy in bulk at costco, none of that fancy organic stuff, it's just too much for too little..... and if you ever raised chicken, they eat all sorts of terrible stuff lmao, their gut has already filtered out all the toxis when they produce the egg, my theory of course. 5 dozen at costco or bust.
We don't have Costco here, I more care about the welfare of the chickens than what they eat. Fuck knows how much the posh ones cost we bought last weekend for making pasta.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
I noticed when I moved from Vegas to NY that food was cheaper here.

Wegmans' cheese section is top notch. They have like four five workers there all day. My local branch has really stepped up their sushi game too. They will make you orders to go how you want it or you can choose one of their pre-made packages.

Where did you used to live when you frequented Wegmans?
Fairfax, Virginia. I didn't do all my shopping there because IIRC even simple things like ant-perspirant was organic so my main shop was in Harris Teeter which I also loved. But yeah, the meat, seafood and especially cheese selection was awesome. They also sold my favourite Norfolk beer which I missed when I moved to Fairfax.
 
