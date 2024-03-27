It's a damn shame that we never got to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC

Patricio in my opinion is probably the second best fighter (outside of Fedor) that we never got to see in the UFC.

His run in Bellator was/is insane, and it's a damn shame we never got to see him fight the likes of Aldo, Holloway, Volk, Mendes, Conor, and test himself at 155 against whoever was the champ at the time.

Pitbull is slowing down dramatically, after a long career and a lot of fights and at 36, but he's still skating by on sheer talent and skill.

It's too late for him to come over to the UFC imo, he's too old and at probably gets paid more in Bellator than he ever would in the UFC.

What fights would you have liked to see and how do you think he would have done in his prime vs the top of the UFC 145?

1711528956752.png
 
oldschoolmmafan said:
The top of the UFC would have eaten him alive, throughout his career.
Click to expand...
He beat Chandler who has done pretty well against the elite of 155. What's your reasoning for thinking the top of 145 eats him? I mean obviously mma math doesn't work but I think it's a decent example of his skill.
 
Chael_Sonnen said:
He beat Chandler who has done pretty well against the elite of 155. What's your reasoning for thinking the top of 145 eats him? I mean obviously mma math doesn't work but I think it's a decent example of his skill.
Click to expand...

Because he didn't fight in the UFC so clearly he can't be good!


It's pretty obvious Pitbull would have been a perennial contender. He likely would have beaten everyone except Volk and Max, and he'd be a hard fight for them.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Because he didn't fight in the UFC so clearly he can't be good!


It's pretty obvious Pitbull would have been a perennial contender. He likely would have beaten everyone except Volk and Max, and he'd be a hard fight for them.
Click to expand...
Yeah agreed. I tend to think he matches up pretty well stylistically against both Max and Volk. Probably slightly better against Volk than Max though. Idk who wins those two fights but would have been interesting and close imo. Him vs Aldo would have been an absolute banger as well.

It's a shame that such a large portion of fans who only watch UFC think that if you didn't fight in the UFC, you can't have been good. It's been proven wrong over and over, with the strikeforce and WEC mergers, with guys like Chandler and Jiri and even MVP recently. Pitbull, especially with how long he's been at the top, in my opinion probably would have been champ at one point if he had fought his prime in the UFC.

Thanks for the response.
 
Pitbull great fighter, still wish McKee comes over
 
Chael_Sonnen said:
He beat Chandler who has done pretty well against the elite of 155.
Click to expand...

Lol at Chandler having done well against the elite of 155.

Got finished by Charles and Dustin, and got smacked around by Chandler. He's only beaten the ghost of Tony and Hooker, who is not elite at all. Tony actually had him hurt too lol.

He's 0-3 against the elite of 155.
 
xhaydenx said:
Lol at Chandler having done well against the elite of 155.

Got finished by Charles and Dustin, and got smacked around by Chandler. He's only beaten the ghost of Tony and Hooker, who is not elite at all. Tony actually had him hurt too lol.

He's 0-3 against the elite of 155.
Click to expand...

You mean he was in competitive fights against all 3 guys? You know what "done well" means, right?

He's currently 37 years old and was in fight of the year contenders with all 3 guys he lost to.

And he's not as good of a fighter as Pitbull...so do the math. If Chandler can be competitive with the elite (competitive doesn't mean he beats them), then obviously Pitbull is likely an elite fighter.
 
