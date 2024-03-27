It's a damn shame that we never got to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC

Patricio in my opinion is probably the second best fighter (outside of Fedor) that we never got to see in the UFC.His run in Bellator was/is insane, and it's a damn shame we never got to see him fight the likes of Aldo, Holloway, Volk, Mendes, Conor, and test himself at 155 against whoever was the champ at the time.Pitbull is slowing down dramatically, after a long career and a lot of fights and at 36, but he's still skating by on sheer talent and skill.It's too late for him to come over to the UFC imo, he's too old and at probably gets paid more in Bellator than he ever would in the UFC.What fights would you have liked to see and how do you think he would have done in his prime vs the top of the UFC 145?