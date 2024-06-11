  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

It is the 8 year anniversary of Ariel Helwani crying

Corrado Soprano

Corrado Soprano

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 24, 2012
Messages
4,809
Reaction score
20,496
Arguably the most popular MMA journalist of all-time, Ariel Helwani had close ties to the UFC specifically Dana White. Ariel did hundreds of one on one interviews with Dana.

Things soured when Ariel broke the news of Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 200 and it was never the same. Dana removed Ariel’s press credential and went on a campaign smearing him.

This climaxed with Ariel going on his podcast and crying (come on your kids are going to see that). Ariel “threw a pity party for himself” and cried publicly with tears rolling down his face. Ariel even had a box of kleenex with him.

It is the 8 year anniversary of Ariel crying. It happened in June 2016 and it may be Ariel’s best known moment. Dana still has not forgiven or apologized to Ariel.

 
Last edited:
Corrado Soprano said:
Arguably the most popular MMA journalist of all-time, Ariel Helwani had close ties to the UFC specifically Dana White. Ariel did hundreds of one on one interviews with Dana.

Things soured when Ariel broke the news of Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 200 and it was never the same. Dana removed Ariel’s press credential and went on a campaign smearing him.

This climaxed with Ariel going on his podcast and crying (come on your kids are going to see that). Ariel “threw a pity party for himself” and cried publicly with tears rolling down his face. Ariel even had a box of napkins with him.

It is the 8 year anniversary of Ariel crying. It happened in June 2016 and it may be Ariel’s best known moment. Dana still has not forgiven or apologized to Ariel.

Click to expand...

<mma1> <DCrying><2>
 
I remember that the beef kind of boiled over on Joe's podcast and he pretty much played company man and took Dana's side. I get why they are mad at Ariel seeing as he was on the payroll and then broke the info, after being told not to (IIRC) and doing so anyway, claiming he's a reporter. Now we know Dana is worse than a bitter ex and Ariel SHOULD'VE known that pulling this move would put him on the shit list.
 
Softest move in the history of journalism, Lost all respect for him as a man this day. He even had the nerve to bring up the fact he's jewish and the holocaust.

He's a good journalist, but as a man I cannot respect him. He has children that will see this one day.
 
He’s a weasel that would sell his family for money but at least he’s our weasel that would sell him family for money.
 
Lmao the superimposed image of Dana cackling like an evil villain
 
What a fucking stupid thing to even know the anniversary of, let alone make a thread for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,157
Messages
55,675,954
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top