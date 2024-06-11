It is the 8 year anniversary of Ariel Helwani crying

Arguably the most popular MMA journalist of all-time, Ariel Helwani had close ties to the UFC specifically Dana White. Ariel did hundreds of one on one interviews with Dana.



Things soured when Ariel broke the news of Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 200 and it was never the same. Dana removed Ariel’s press credential and went on a campaign smearing him.



This climaxed with Ariel going on his podcast and crying (come on your kids are going to see that). Ariel “threw a pity party for himself” and cried publicly with tears rolling down his face. Ariel even had a box of kleenex with him.



It is the 8 year anniversary of Ariel crying. It happened in June 2016 and it may be Ariel’s best known moment. Dana still has not forgiven or apologized to Ariel.



