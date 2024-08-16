It Is My Duty To Create an Izzy Fight Week Thead So Here It Is.

GoshiShun17

GoshiShun17

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
11,088
Reaction score
8,755
It doesn't matter who is more skilled and I don't know who is between the two main eventers, Dricus snd Israel.

I will be rooting for Adesanya as usual. But my logic tells me this fight most likely marks an official changing of the guard.

DDP believed it is his time. He iz 30 and just entering his prime while Izzy is 35 and arguably at the tale end. He already has shown mental fatigue. He is the first and only 2 time 185 champ. So 3 time champ seems like a stretch to me.

I hope I am wrong.

Official prediction....PAIN!!!!
 
I'm picking Izzy to win by early finish, altho I have another feeling telling me it'll go to a close decision
If I had to pick someone to root for here, I'd go with DDP since he's most likely going to be around longer and seems ready to be an active champion

Izzy is active too but most likely only has about 3-4 in him left in him. Also and this is nothing against him directly, I'm not a big fan of fighters getting title shots coming off a loss in general so that factor is also kinda pitting me against him
 
I want Izzy to win for the first time. I just think he’s been through enough at this point and deserves his redemption
 
GoshiShun17 said:
It doesn't matter who is more skilled and I don't know who is between the two main eventers, Dricus snd Israel.

I will be rooting for Adesanya as usual. But my logic tells me this fight most likely marks an official changing of the guard.

DDP believed it is his time. He iz 30 and just entering his prime while Izzy is 35 and arguably at the tale end. He already has shown mental fatigue. He is the first and only 2 time 185 champ. So 3 time champ seems like a stretch to me.

I hope I am wrong.

Official prediction....PAIN!!!!
Click to expand...
Nah look at the recent physique pics. Izzy's got no USADA to worry about and he's taking advantage of that. Trust me when I say you are not going to see Izzy look his age at all.
 
I like Izzy i guess but man….he seems really detached from reality it’s kinda creepy
 
I think Izzy has the skill to win, DDP is like a better version of Brunson or Dumbttori but like the OP said, Izzy is leaving his prime, coming off a very bad performance so fixing that wrong or not losing twice in a row might be taking over his thoughts and might ironically enough be his downfall this fight if his minds decides to play it safe and not be on DDP's face like he should be.
 
Jizzy fight week HYPE
israel-adesanya-izzy.gif
 
Question said:
I'm picking Izzy to win by early finish, altho I have another feeling telling me it'll go to a close decision
Click to expand...

Exactly this & tbh I couldn’t care less which one both seem good for future fights. DDP headlining a card in South Africa would be cool but Izzy v Strickland 2 is one of the few rematches that I wouldn’t mind seeing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arm Barbarian
Media Dricus to Izzy - "Stop searching for my willy on the internet, it's weird."
Replies
14
Views
401
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
lerobshow
Izzy can't stand the shine that Alex is getting
6 7 8
Replies
153
Views
6K
Wonderfight
Wonderfight
GiganticMeat
Is there any point in Izzy trying to gain weight?
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,181
Messages
56,034,441
Members
175,046
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top