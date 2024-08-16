It Is My Duty To Create an Izzy Fight Week Thead So Here It Is.

I'm picking Izzy to win by early finish, altho I have another feeling telling me it'll go to a close decision

If I had to pick someone to root for here, I'd go with DDP since he's most likely going to be around longer and seems ready to be an active champion



Izzy is active too but most likely only has about 3-4 in him left in him. Also and this is nothing against him directly, I'm not a big fan of fighters getting title shots coming off a loss in general so that factor is also kinda pitting me against him