It Is My Duty To Create an Izzy Fight Week Thead So Here It Is.

GoshiShun17
Sep 15, 2011
It doesn't matter who is more skilled and I don't know who is between the two main eventers, Dricus snd Israel.
I will be rooting for Adesanya as usual. But my logic tells me this fight most likely marks an official changing of the guard.
DDP believed it is his time. He iz 30 and just entering his prime while Izzy is 35 and arguably at the tale end. He already has shown mental fatigue. He is the first and only 2 time 185 champ. So 3 time champ seems like a stretch to me.
I hope I am wrong.
Official prediction....PAIN!!!!
