it is almost as if...

Dionysian
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 11, 2010
- Messages
- 18,777
- Reaction score
- 11,788
... the UFC knew this would happen. And there was a rational reason why they never let Sean fight a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.
Also why Gane never fought a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.
Also why Poatan never fought a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.
Oh shit. Maybe there's a pattern here? Maybe this isn't where the best fight the best and it is a shitshow joke instead?
Ok. Bring on Jones vs Stipe now. Best fight the best baby!
Also why Gane never fought a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.
Also why Poatan never fought a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.
Oh shit. Maybe there's a pattern here? Maybe this isn't where the best fight the best and it is a shitshow joke instead?
Ok. Bring on Jones vs Stipe now. Best fight the best baby!