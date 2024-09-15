it is almost as if...

Dionysian

Dionysian

... the UFC knew this would happen. And there was a rational reason why they never let Sean fight a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.

Also why Gane never fought a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.

Also why Poatan never fought a single grappler in his lifetime prior to getting a title shot.

Oh shit. Maybe there's a pattern here? Maybe this isn't where the best fight the best and it is a shitshow joke instead?

Ok. Bring on Jones vs Stipe now. Best fight the best baby!
 
What grappler has Poatan fought?
O Malley is more of a cash cow than Gane was, so i mean, kinda weird in a way.
 
There wasn’t any top ranked grapplers at the time. He beat Yan he was ranked 1. Your post is idiotic. Sean beat the best and deserves his success for the time.
 
TRUS8888 said:
Merab winning is nightmare for Dana...

Boring style and ugly as fuck
lol'd the last 10 minutes

Herb "fight fixer" Dean just saying "let's work, let's work, let's work" over and over and over and over.

Translation for those who don't know: "please lose Merab, please Sean... just land any punch so I can auto-stop it and fix the result like I did Mountinho"

itz reggie said:
There wasn’t any top ranked grapplers at the time. He beat Yan he was ranked 1. Your post is idiotic. Sean beat the best and deserves his success for the time.
Cejudo, Merab, Aljo all active. All off the top of my head. He fought 0 grapplers. It is a complete fucking joke. How can anyone compete professionally and GET A TITLE SHOT without facing a single grappler in their lifetime. And you are defending that shitshow? What a joke.
 
yep they were trying to open something up for sean big time.. dana lost one of the stars that he had artifically created

even the judges scorecards were close as fuck, if sean had just made it a little closer he could've gotten a robbery

bantamweight division back to co-main event status now I guess
 
itz reggie said:
There wasn’t any top ranked grapplers at the time. He beat Yan he was ranked 1. Your post is idiotic. Sean beat the best and deserves his success for the time.
Bs

He had a carefully managed path to the title shot

Tonight is the pay off from that

Guy is poor against grapplers and hasn't had to learn to fight through adversity
 
SuperAlly said:
Bs

He had a carefully managed path to the title shot

Tonight is the pay off from that

Guy is poor against grapplers and hasn't had to learn to fight through adversity
Nope. Yan and Munhoz could’ve easily outgrappled Sean if they wanted to but chose not to.
 
The UFC did the same thing for McGregor and only gave him an injured Mendes because they needed to save the card from Aldo pulling out.
 
SuperAlly said:
Bs

He had a carefully managed path to the title shot

Tonight is the pay off from that

Guy is poor against grapplers and hasn't had to learn to fight through adversity
Omalley beat Yan and Aljamain. You don't do that without decent grappling abilities.

Merab is on another level. He's clearly very strong, and his pace is relentless. It was a great stylistic matchup.

Watching the new champ run for his life towards the end of the fifth round wasn't a good look though.
 
acannxr said:
The UFC did the same thing for McGregor and only gave him an injured Mendes because they needed to save the card from Aldo pulling out.
They didn't "give" McGregor anything. Mendes was a short notice replacement and came to the fight absolutely shredded and in great shape. Conor had to fight through adversity in that fight.

You realize McGregor accepted a short notice fight against a monster grappler when he fought Mendes right? He could've declined but he didn't. Give Conor credit where it's due, or you just end up looking weak.
 
Copper Burner said:
Omalley beat Yan and Aljamain. You don't do that without decent grappling abilities.

Merab is on another level. He's clearly very strong, and his pace is relentless. It was a great stylistic matchup.

Watching the new champ run for his life towards the end of the fifth round wasn't a good look though.
He didn't beat Yan

He was gifted a decision

Sterling win was outstanding. Very impressive
 
