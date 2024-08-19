Israel Must Retire

I have been in deep thought over the past 1-2 days after UFC 305 and this is the only logical outcome for Adesanya. Not only did DDP make him cry at the presser, he finished him in the fight and had Israel acting like a female all lovey dovey afterwards .. saying things like “I’m a fan now” etc.

When you have been that severely emasculated, there is no other option but to retire. Khabib did the same thing to Conor and instead of retiring, he stuck around only for Dustin to embarrass him some more.

Izzy must take his loss and keep it moving, for the sake of his legacy, manhood, and more.
 
I agree. It might be his turning point where he might start tarnishing his legacy. So many examples like that in the past.
 
Thousand examples of fighters beefing going into a fight, but coming out hugging and talking about respect... but this one is emasculating... lol

Just the fact that he's stepped in the cage multiple times means Izzy's balls are at least 40 times the size of TS'.

I've never been a huge fan, but he looked pretty good until he got sub'd. He may have a post- title run in him that could be successful, but I don't want to see yet another ruin their legacy sticking around too long.
 
It’s the combination of things.. the trash talk, the crying, tapping, and then slurping after the fight. That is emasculation beyond the point of no return.
 
Why not get the payday with Chimaev?
 
He's just trying to get that DDP with DDP and his coach.
 
It was lowkey fucked up how DDP said after the fight "Izzy, if you decide to retire, it was an honor".

DDP knew Izzy was not going to retire, it was his way of saying "Your time is over, give it up. It's my time now."

He can earn a ton of money fighting #2=#10 guy, he doesn't need to retire.
 
Wait.. Was there anything left to even emasculate?
 
