Israel Must Retire

I have been in deep thought over the past 1-2 days after UFC 305 and this is the only logical outcome for Adesanya. Not only did DDP make him cry at the presser, he finished him in the fight and had Israel acting like a female all lovey dovey afterwards .. saying things like “I’m a fan now” etc.



When you have been that severely emasculated, there is no other option but to retire. Khabib did the same thing to Conor and instead of retiring, he stuck around only for Dustin to embarrass him some more.



Izzy must take his loss and keep it moving, for the sake of his legacy, manhood, and more.