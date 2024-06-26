Yeah it's actually a fact. Izzy has never picked Alex to win a fight. Ever.He always picks against Alex lmao
Im picking Jiri but rooting for Alex. Atleast i hope it's good as long as it lasts.Adesanya is a sore loser but that really isn't the point.
Jiri has a really solid shot at pulling this off - Alex was out for a month after his fight in April with a broken toe, then has been touring doing press and fan events. Even with occasional "training" as a guest at various gyms around the world, its nothing like a camp and he's been flying to different continents.
Coming from Australia back to the US to go straight into your weight cutting is awful. I don't see how he is prepared to go 5 rounds.
I dont know why he's like this. But then again most of sherdog hates Alex, many pick hill to beat him and pray and pray for ankelaev to unseat him.Yeah it's actually a fact. Izzy has never picked Alex to win a fight. Ever.
Yeah it's actually a fact. Izzy has never picked Alex to win a fight. Ever.
He said it was 60/40 for Michailidis because of the grappling. Trying to find the interview where they specifically asked him about Alex UFC debut. Seems like it’s down but I remember.I wonder if Izzy actually picked Andreas Michailidis to beat Alex Pereira too lol.
Adesanya is a sore loser but that really isn't the point.
Jiri has a really solid shot at pulling this off - Alex was out for a month after his fight in April with a broken toe, then has been touring doing press and fan events. Even with occasional "training" as a guest at various gyms around the world, its nothing like a camp and he's been flying to different continents.
Coming from Australia back to the US to go straight into your weight cutting is awful. I don't see how he is prepared to go 5 rounds.
Yeah some matchups just aren't built for 5 rounds. The loser here will look at the lights.I highly doubt this fight goes 5 rounds.
These guys ain't coming to dance and snuggle. This is kill or be killed.
Amen.Yeah some matchups just aren't built for 5 rounds. The loser here will look at the lights.
It's funny because Alex vs Izzy in their 1st UFC fight, much was unknown about Alex.Izzy wants Alex to lose, because it further solidifies his argument that he's the better fighter in his mind, especially since he finally got that win against him in their last meeting.
But since Alex was able to do what he hasn't (move up and win another title) it's understandable that Adesanya wants to see him fail, so he can still claim bragging rights (in his mind).