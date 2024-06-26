  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Israel Adesanya predicts Prochazka knocks out Pereira at UFC 303

Adesanya is a sore loser but that really isn't the point.

Jiri has a really solid shot at pulling this off - Alex was out for a month after his fight in April with a broken toe, then has been touring doing press and fan events. Even with occasional "training" as a guest at various gyms around the world, its nothing like a camp and he's been flying to different continents.

Coming from Australia back to the US to go straight into your weight cutting is awful. I don't see how he is prepared to go 5 rounds.
 
rjmbrd said:
Adesanya is a sore loser but that really isn't the point.

Jiri has a really solid shot at pulling this off - Alex was out for a month after his fight in April with a broken toe, then has been touring doing press and fan events. Even with occasional "training" as a guest at various gyms around the world, its nothing like a camp and he's been flying to different continents.

Coming from Australia back to the US to go straight into your weight cutting is awful. I don't see how he is prepared to go 5 rounds.
Click to expand...
Im picking Jiri but rooting for Alex. Atleast i hope it's good as long as it lasts.
 
svmr_db said:
I wonder if Izzy actually picked Andreas Michailidis to beat Alex Pereira too lol. <lmao>
Click to expand...
He said it was 60/40 for Michailidis because of the grappling. Trying to find the interview where they specifically asked him about Alex UFC debut. Seems like it’s down but I remember.
 
rjmbrd said:
Adesanya is a sore loser but that really isn't the point.

Jiri has a really solid shot at pulling this off - Alex was out for a month after his fight in April with a broken toe, then has been touring doing press and fan events. Even with occasional "training" as a guest at various gyms around the world, its nothing like a camp and he's been flying to different continents.

Coming from Australia back to the US to go straight into your weight cutting is awful. I don't see how he is prepared to go 5 rounds.
Click to expand...

I highly doubt this fight goes 5 rounds.

These guys ain't coming to dance and snuggle. This is kill or be killed.
 
Izzy wants Alex to lose, because it further solidifies his argument that he's the better fighter in his mind, especially since he finally got that win against him in their last meeting.

But since Alex was able to do what he hasn't (move up and win another title) it's understandable that Adesanya wants to see him fail, so he can still claim bragging rights (in his mind).
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Izzy wants Alex to lose, because it further solidifies his argument that he's the better fighter in his mind, especially since he finally got that win against him in their last meeting.

But since Alex was able to do what he hasn't (move up and win another title) it's understandable that Adesanya wants to see him fail, so he can still claim bragging rights (in his mind).
Click to expand...
It's funny because Alex vs Izzy in their 1st UFC fight, much was unknown about Alex.
Izzy acted like Alex was arrogant, bully, not humble and overtime we see...
Alex is truly humble and kind, accepts training with opponents after their fights.

Truth comes out over time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
  • Poll
If McGregor can't fight at UFC 303 what is your preferred main event? (realistic options only)
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
svmr_db
svmr_db
Kowboy On Sherdog
Media Jiri Prochazka Accuses Alex Pereira of Using ‘Spiritual Help’ To Win Fights
2
Replies
39
Views
393
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Black9
Alex Pereira - BEST UFC Signing In Last Decade?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
locust rising
locust rising

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,346
Messages
55,752,782
Members
174,920
Latest member
RBG

Share this page

Back
Top