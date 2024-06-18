Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
It’s the right odds with Izzy being the favorite as he should but not overwhelming. Izzy has lost before but his last lost has really put question on his auora and mental state as a fighter. Those are usually the type of loses where a fighter never regains his glory again when given another shot. Having said that, I never been impressed with DDP too much. He’s just really slow and not very athletic but follows a game plan to a tee. If Izzy didn’t have these questions coming into this fight, he’d probably be a massive favorite.
Outside of the Poatan fight I have Sean winning every other fight at the top of MW. I gave him the decisions over Cannonier and DDP personally (although people have differing opinions which is fine) and he's handily beaten every other opponent. I think today's Rob would get outsturck by Sean handily as well.
I think that's more of a testament to how skilled and dangerous Poatan is rather than any sleight against Sean's abilities.
I have the feeling Izzy's time has passed him by. He is getting older and he has a terrible style for an older fighter (relying on quick reactions and timing). I think DDP overwhelms him, possibly finishes him