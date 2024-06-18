It’s the right odds with Izzy being the favorite as he should but not overwhelming. Izzy has lost before but his last lost has really put question on his auora and mental state as a fighter. Those are usually the type of loses where a fighter never regains his glory again when given another shot. Having said that, I never been impressed with DDP too much. He’s just really slow and not very athletic but follows a game plan to a tee. If Izzy didn’t have these questions coming into this fight, he’d probably be a massive favorite.