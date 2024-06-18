  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Israel Adesanya opens as the betting favorite against Dricus du Plessis

Do you agree with these odds?

  • Total voters
    13
Ill take DDP. Ive felt Izzy was overated pretty much from the start
 
Looks fairly reasonable. Izzy has all the tools to win if his head is on straight.
 
It’s the right odds with Izzy being the favorite as he should but not overwhelming. Izzy has lost before but his last lost has really put question on his auora and mental state as a fighter. Those are usually the type of loses where a fighter never regains his glory again when given another shot. Having said that, I never been impressed with DDP too much. He’s just really slow and not very athletic but follows a game plan to a tee. If Izzy didn’t have these questions coming into this fight, he’d probably be a massive favorite.
 
Jibsta69 said:
It’s the right odds with Izzy being the favorite as he should but not overwhelming. Izzy has lost before but his last lost has really put question on his auora and mental state as a fighter. Those are usually the type of loses where a fighter never regains his glory again when given another shot. Having said that, I never been impressed with DDP too much. He’s just really slow and not very athletic but follows a game plan to a tee. If Izzy didn’t have these questions coming into this fight, he’d probably be a massive favorite.
Click to expand...
No it's cause people drastically underrated Sean's striking.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I'm fairly sure at this point sean is better than even whittaker in the striking he's given everyone fits even in the fights he loses. bar poatan of course, who poatan'd him.
Click to expand...
Outside of the Poatan fight I have Sean winning every other fight at the top of MW. I gave him the decisions over Cannonier and DDP personally (although people have differing opinions which is fine) and he's handily beaten every other opponent. I think today's Rob would get outsturck by Sean handily as well.

I think that's more of a testament to how skilled and dangerous Poatan is rather than any sleight against Sean's abilities.
 
Portland8242 said:
Outside of the Poatan fight I have Sean winning every other fight at the top of MW. I gave him the decisions over Cannonier and DDP personally (although people have differing opinions which is fine) and he's handily beaten every other opponent. I think today's Rob would get outsturck by Sean handily as well.

I think that's more of a testament to how skilled and dangerous Poatan is rather than any sleight against Sean's abilities.
Click to expand...
He's the defending champ at a class above for a reason
 
I have the feeling Izzy's time has passed him by. He is getting older and he has a terrible style for an older fighter (relying on quick reactions and timing). I think DDP overwhelms him, possibly finishes him
 
