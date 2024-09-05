BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,799
- Reaction score
- 39,756
I don't know why they would resign 'The Austrian Wonderboy’ tbh.
He's gone 4-3 on the regional circuit since leaving the UFC in 2020 and has suffered first-round losses in two of his last three fights.
Maybe the UFC matchmakers feel bad for Blindado after matching him against all those killers, especially considering he nearly lost his vision against Weidman:
He's gone 4-3 on the regional circuit since leaving the UFC in 2020 and has suffered first-round losses in two of his last three fights.
Maybe the UFC matchmakers feel bad for Blindado after matching him against all those killers, especially considering he nearly lost his vision against Weidman: