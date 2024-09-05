Hellowhosthat said: Austrian Wonderboy is such a weird fighter, he had that one fight where he dominated Prazeres who was on like a 7 fight UFC win streak and since then likes finding ways to lose. Click to expand...

They pick this dude back up, who has been bumming it out against the better opponents he's faced since getting cut, but not someone like Tumenov who was campaigning to get signed and has been undefeated since his release? Ok then.Austrian Wonderboy wins since Bruno is so washed his steroids can't do anything for him. Then I predict he'll lose his way out of the UFC again, probably by getting grappled though he's not above getting stopped with strikes nowadays.He got lucky catching Michel on the doorstep of a slide due to age, on top of the fact that the size difference was massive. Results since then have just exposed that he's a middling striker in the best of days.