News Ismail Naurdiev resigns with the UFC and is set to return against Bruno Silva at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Oct. 26

I don't know why they would resign 'The Austrian Wonderboy’ tbh.
He's gone 4-3 on the regional circuit since leaving the UFC in 2020 and has suffered first-round losses in two of his last three fights.

Maybe the UFC matchmakers feel bad for Blindado after matching him against all those killers, especially considering he nearly lost his vision against Weidman:

 
I forgot all about the Austrian Wonderboy, was he losing to bums outside of the UFC? I thought he was in a lower weight class.
 
I forgot all about the Austrian Wonderboy, was he losing to bums outside of the UFC? I thought he was in a lower weight class.
He was a WW last time he fought in the UFC
 
Mind boggling.

You don't even need to won fights to get UFC contracts these days?
 
Austrian Wonderboy is such a weird fighter, he had that one fight where he dominated Prazeres who was on like a 7 fight UFC win streak and since then likes finding ways to lose.
 
Mind boggling.

You don't even need to won fights to get UFC contracts these days?
I don't know if you ever did, as long as your a name. I remember Phil Baroni came back to the UFC randomly.
 
That's what I thought. I wonder if Silva is moving down to 170, or Ismail is moving up.
Nope, Naurdiev took a gimme fight vs another WW vet at 185 in Brave early this year
I thought he was retiring
 
The fight will take place at Middleweight
That is a ridiculously good card, hardly any manlets and no WMMA.
4 MW fights, 2 HW fights, 2 LHW, 2 WW, 1 LW, 2 FW, 1 BW.
 
They pick this dude back up, who has been bumming it out against the better opponents he's faced since getting cut, but not someone like Tumenov who was campaigning to get signed and has been undefeated since his release? Ok then.

Austrian Wonderboy wins since Bruno is so washed his steroids can't do anything for him. Then I predict he'll lose his way out of the UFC again, probably by getting grappled though he's not above getting stopped with strikes nowadays.
Austrian Wonderboy is such a weird fighter, he had that one fight where he dominated Prazeres who was on like a 7 fight UFC win streak and since then likes finding ways to lose.
He got lucky catching Michel on the doorstep of a slide due to age, on top of the fact that the size difference was massive. Results since then have just exposed that he's a middling striker in the best of days.
 
