Islam's % chance of winning vs each T10 WW

What chance of winning would you give Islam vs current T10 WW's. Here's mine:
Leon Edwards 35%
Usman 20%
Belal 50%
Shavkat 40%
Colby 40%
Maddalena 60%
Burns 40%
Garry 40%
Brady 70%
Thompson 70%
When I look at the T10 WW's, the only guys I see Islam beating are 3, maybe 4 of them.
