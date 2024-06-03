Islam's % chance of winning vs each T10 WW

What chance of winning would you give Islam vs current T10 WW's. Here's mine:

Leon Edwards 35%
Usman 20%
Belal 50%
Shavkat 40%
Colby 40%
Maddalena 60%
Burns 40%
Garry 40%
Brady 70%
Thompson 70%

When I look at the T10 WW's, the only guys I see Islam beating are 3, maybe 4 of them.
 
Usman career as a WW is pretty much over.

Now Islam would struggle against Leon and Shavkat.

Colby would be more doable, since Colby is pillow fisted and a rather mediocre grappler.
 
balkanbomber85 said:
Leon Edwards 25%
Usman 30%
Belal 65%
Shavkat 15%
Colby 33,33%
Maddalena 50%
Burns 50%
Garry 50%
Brady 60%
Thompson 45%

And Im being very generous!
not sure why you and TS think he's advantaged over brady, Brady is strong af and has a size advantage. Maybe islam has better striking? but i think the size makes it even at best.
 
I dont think its Islam's intention to fight through the div. He will probably try to win the belt from jump and maybe defend it once and retire or go back down
 
Lol yall are smoking crack if you think he doesn't run through Colby. He's 50/50 with most of the division but Colby genuinely has nothing for him imo. I'd favor Leon and Shavkat 70/30
 
FrankDux said:
What chance of winning would you give Islam vs current T10 WW's. Here's mine:

Leon Edwards 35%
Usman 20%
Belal 50%
Shavkat 40%
Colby 40%
Maddalena 60%
Burns 40%
Garry 40%
Brady 70%
Thompson 70%

When I look at the T10 WW's, the only guys I see Islam beating are 3, maybe 4 of them.
Islam should easily be favored against Burns. Burns has very short arms, sloppy striking defense and very basic striking offense, and he's chinny. I think Islam KO's him, or very wide decision.
 
RockyLockridge said:
He just went life and death with porier who is contemplating retirement.

He wont have a size advantage against anyone there.
He will be bigger at WW. Still did fine against Dustin. I don't think guys at WW eclipse him in size. He'll be a betting favorite when he gets a WW title shot, unless Khamzat.
 
Tweak896 said:
He will be bigger at WW. Still did fine against Dustin. I don't think guys at WW eclipse him in size. He'll be a betting favorite when he gets a WW title shot, unless Khamzat.
Why do you think that?

Just seriously curious, Edwards just beat Usman twice and colby why would Islam be favoured over him?

GreatSaintGuillotine said:
Lol yall are smoking crack if you think he doesn't run through Colby. He's 50/50 with most of the division but Colby genuinely has nothing for him imo. I'd favor Leon and Shavkat 70/30
Colby has shown significantly better cardio, but his last fight was really bad looking.
 
Leon Edwards 65%
Usman 50%
Belal 95%
Shavkat 50%
Colby 99%
Maddalena 99%
Burns 99%
Garry 99%
Brady 99%
Thompson 99%
 
RockyLockridge said:
not sure why you and TS think he's advantaged over brady, Brady is strong af and has a size advantage. Maybe islam has better striking? but i think the size makes it even at best.
Maybe? Definitely lol. Brady doesn't have great fight IQ, he's very susceptible to pressure, and isn't very resilient. Islam would overwhelm him imo.
 
I don’t think he’s a favorite over anyone top 5.

Usman looked like a brawler in his last fight cause khamzat made it look like usman never wrestled. Take that khamzat fight out and usman has the best defensive wrestling in ufc history.

I don’t see islam beating him.
 
mjfan23 said:
I don’t think he’s a favorite over anyone top 5.

Usman looked like a brawler in his last fight cause khamzat made it look like usman never wrestled. Take that khamzat fight out and usman has the best defensive wrestling in ufc history.

I don’t see islam beating him.
Maybe Usman because he's old and likely washed. He's not going to become a better fighter at this point where islam might. So interms of career upside islam can win but at his best usman wins easy
 
Tweak896 said:
He will be bigger at WW. Still did fine against Dustin. I don't think guys at WW eclipse him in size. He'll be a betting favorite when he gets a WW title shot, unless Khamzat.
Lol WW Khamzat. Are you in 2020?

What is next? MW Jailton Almeida?
 
RockyLockridge said:
Why do you think that?

Just seriously curious, Edwards just beat Usman twice and colby why would Islam be favoured over him?



Colby has shown significantly better cardio, but his last fight was really bad looking.
Colby's cardio is overrated imo. His best wins are against against older guys on skids, lightweight, and people with trash grappling. Colby does not have the grappling to hang with Islam and he doesn't have the tools to hurt him on the feet.

Islam by submission
 
