Islam's % chance of winning vs each T10 WW

RockyLockridge said: Why do you think that?



Just seriously curious, Edwards just beat Usman twice and colby why would Islam be favoured over him?







Colby has shown significantly better cardio, but his last fight was really bad looking. Click to expand...

Colby's cardio is overrated imo. His best wins are against against older guys on skids, lightweight, and people with trash grappling. Colby does not have the grappling to hang with Islam and he doesn't have the tools to hurt him on the feet.Islam by submission