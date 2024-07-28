Islam would have dominated Leon easy

To be fair, I think Islam would've enjoyed standing with Leon more than Belal did, thus giving Leon more opportunities to KO or get KO'd. That being said, Belal's grappling was a lil sloppy. Islam beats Belal for sure.
 
If it was Islam and not Belal Leon likely takes him much more seriously. Belal was the better fighter tonight but Leon was still much closer to a finish then Belal ever got. Leon looked off to me. Belal was like Colby, spamming TDs but no threat to finish. I would have preferred to see Leon initiate TDs and not just defend them. If he fails on an attempt he could end on bottom but he showed he can get up or at least defend. That would have made Belal fight in a way he was uncomfortable rather than getting to stay in his comfort zone. IMO Belal will be 1 and done as a champion.
 
Andy 93 said:
15lbs is a hell of a jump to be talking with such certainty.
Belal is actually a small WW. He is like 5'8. Islam would easily fill up and be fine at WW. He is just better than leon, and that would have been a good fight.
 
swizztony said:
Islam would have subbed Leon after one of the takedowns is the difference.
Big facts, people are sleeping on the fact that Mak has better wrestling and is a far more superior submission grappler than Belal.

I think Belal would’ve gotten the finish if he had Khabib there like he was originally supposed to… he had open looks numerous times.
 
Islam had trouble taking and holding down 145lbers in DP and Volk

Hes not ragdolling Leon like Belal did tonight.
 
Mammothman said:
Islam could have easily implemented the same gameplan, Islam is also smarter, better striker and more polished grappler.

The pressure alone from Islam would have broke Leon very early on.

It's a shame Belal and Islam are friends because Islam will respect him and won't move to WW.
Gotta have the balls to take the fight first.
 
Islam..mabye..but Chimaev, if he stayed at welter, would have obliterated this version of Edwards,

and I loathe chimaev
 
