Islam would have dominated Leon easy

If it was Islam and not Belal Leon likely takes him much more seriously. Belal was the better fighter tonight but Leon was still much closer to a finish then Belal ever got. Leon looked off to me. Belal was like Colby, spamming TDs but no threat to finish. I would have preferred to see Leon initiate TDs and not just defend them. If he fails on an attempt he could end on bottom but he showed he can get up or at least defend. That would have made Belal fight in a way he was uncomfortable rather than getting to stay in his comfort zone. IMO Belal will be 1 and done as a champion.