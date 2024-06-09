  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Islam vs Porier was not a close fight

K

Kertol

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 23, 2013
Messages
4,998
Reaction score
1,287
Let me start off by saying I respect both guys and Porier really showed a lot of heart digging deep and showing all that he could only tapping when there was no way out (proof of him getting choked to sleep right after tapping).

However, the fight was not close and I personally had Islam winning every round. Islam was clearly winning everywhere the fight went outgrappling him and landing the more significant shots on the feet. Dustin had a few moments here and there but that doesn’t mean it was a close fight.

This is a common phenomenon I noticed whenever the underdog challenger who was expected to get ran through makes the fight competitive the surprise effect makes people tend to overestimate the underdogs performance. Think Shogun vs Machida I where people try pretending that Shogun completely dominated that fight meanwhile it was extremely close and plenty of justifications that Machida was the correct winner. But because Machida was such a favorite, the performance of the challenger was exaggerated.
 
True.

In the future people will exaggerate and claim volk won the first fight and Dustin was winning until the leg drag choke
 
forums.sherdog.com

Was Islam vs Poirier the greatest title fight of all time?

For FLW, it's probably MM vs Cejudo 2. For BW...hm.....maybe Cruz vs TJ? For FW, it's Aldo vs Mendes 2. For LW, before this one, I'd say Conor vs Khabib or Volk vs Islam or Edgar vs Maynard 2. For WW, it's GSP vs Hendricks. (No Rory vs Robbie. Overated fight big time). I will always have a soft...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
By points Yes Islam is winning every round as he controls the fight. Poirier fights hard though. If he survives that 5th round without being submitted, Islam I think will still win by decision.
 
I just realized that ts just said Machida-Shogun 1 wasn't a complete robbery but Machida was a rightful winner as an example.

tumblr_lyklf5yqGK1rn95k2o1_500.gif


Whether it was a close fight or not is debatable, what is not debatable is that fight was a million times closer than I or many people thought was going to be, and Dustin was in it to win it and brought everything that he had until a few minutes left in the title fight or even less left as a massive underdog going against undoubtedly at least second best p4p fighter in the world.

And man, I love me Machida, but that robbery to this day is one of the worst robberies of all time bruh.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,005
Messages
55,666,314
Members
174,886
Latest member
FELIPETHEEAGLEVEIGA

Share this page

Back
Top