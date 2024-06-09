Islam vs Porier was not a close fight

Let me start off by saying I respect both guys and Porier really showed a lot of heart digging deep and showing all that he could only tapping when there was no way out (proof of him getting choked to sleep right after tapping).



However, the fight was not close and I personally had Islam winning every round. Islam was clearly winning everywhere the fight went outgrappling him and landing the more significant shots on the feet. Dustin had a few moments here and there but that doesn’t mean it was a close fight.



This is a common phenomenon I noticed whenever the underdog challenger who was expected to get ran through makes the fight competitive the surprise effect makes people tend to overestimate the underdogs performance. Think Shogun vs Machida I where people try pretending that Shogun completely dominated that fight meanwhile it was extremely close and plenty of justifications that Machida was the correct winner. But because Machida was such a favorite, the performance of the challenger was exaggerated.