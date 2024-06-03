Islam v Dustin was like a more wholesome version of Conor v Khabib

Conor crumbled under the massive pressure he created. He was not able to replicate Dustin’s gritty performance in the face of a seemingly unbeatable foe. Dustin showed what we always knew, he is a true warrior and refuses to wilt

I sometimes look at these fights with the thinking that if this was in ancient times in a coliseum somewhere, where the consequences were far greater, then what would it mean for the current results? For example, I don’t think Khabib was letting Conor live… But Islam and Dustin had mutual respect that was only made greater after they fought. I don’t know why when I’m watching I’m always considering this, but I think it’s relevant somehow. Lions lick the wounds of their defeated foes
 
Both Dustin and Islam are good dudes. I love it when both fighters are genuinely good people and show each other respect after a tough war. Felt that way about Volk v Islam as well. Conor is just an abomination as a human being, despicable in almost every way.
 
