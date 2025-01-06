Media Islam Makhachev wins UFC's Submission of the Year

That was a crazy finish to a good fight.
 
I missed watching this fight at the time even though I'm a fan of both. I only saw the submission highlight.

But for several weeks I kept reading thread headlines on here and sherpig posts about the fight which lead me to believe it was close.

I finally watched the fight a couple weeks ago and I was surprised it was kinda pure domination from Islam, ending in the choke. Wtf were you guys talking about? But then I realised it was the usual Islam hate/US fighter bias at work.

Never paying attention to you tards about a fight I haven't watched again.
 
Bubzeh said:
Islam fanboys are too much, man.
It's just stating the facts. Rob came into the fight with a pre-existing injury. Rob was surviving the grappling just fine until his teeth got crunched.
 
He submitted a guy who's infamous for getting submitted in title fights.

While taking the longest out of anybody to do so.

Anything to appease the Dagis though I guess.
 
svmr_db said:
It's just stating the facts. Rob came into the fight with a pre-existing injury. Rob was surviving the grappling just fine until his teeth got crunched.
Have no problem admitting that Khamzat was doing fantastic work out grappling Rob until that position too but it wasn't some super human display of strength getting an instant tap on the face crank, that's the main thing.
 
markg171 said:
He submitted a guy who's infamous for getting submitted in title fights.

While taking the longest out of anybody to do so.

Anything to appease the Dagis though I guess.
What's your alternative choice for best submission of the year then?

Chimaev did outstanding work vs Whittaker but as has been discussed to death by now it has something of an asterisk on it considering Whittaker's condition.
 
Gamboal said:
What are you talking about?

It was a competitive fight. Poirier won round 2 and 4 on two scorecards. Going into the 5th round, many believed the fight would be decided by the 5th round, and it seemed Poirier had the momentum. (This turns out to not be true as Poirier was down 3-1 on two cards, but it felt like it could have been 2-2.) It was a great fight where Poirier fought like a warrior.

1736182899948.png
 
svmr_db said:
What's your alternative choice for best submission of the year then?

Chimaev did outstanding work vs Whittaker but as has been discussed to death by now it has something of an asterisk on it considering Whittaker's condition.
DDP/Izzy is easily a better choice considering Izzy had never been submitted and was likewise a title fight. Also hilarious that seconds prior Izzy tried to Holloway point to the centre of the octagon.

Ortega/Yair 2 is also a better option as Ortega was returning from his injury loss from a submission attempt by Yair and returned the favour by subbing him back.

And yes there's Khamzat/Whittaker though I agree the pre-existing injury does put an asterisk on things, though that's on Rob for fighting without having fixed it.

Islam/Poirier makes zero sense except for the usual Dagestani dickriding.
 
