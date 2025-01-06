I missed watching this fight at the time even though I'm a fan of both. I only saw the submission highlight.



But for several weeks I kept reading thread headlines on here and sherpig posts about the fight which lead me to believe it was close.



I finally watched the fight a couple weeks ago and I was surprised it was kinda pure domination from Islam, ending in the choke. Wtf were you guys talking about? But then I realised it was the usual Islam hate/US fighter bias at work.



Never paying attention to you tards about a fight I haven't watched again.