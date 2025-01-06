Correct choice. Khamzat's face crank on an already injured Whittaker has no business in this discussion.
There is nothing ever that indicates I'm an "Islam fanboy" in fact I'm cheering for Arman to beat him.Islam fanboys are too much, man.
Have no problem admitting that Khamzat was doing fantastic work out grappling Rob until that position too but it wasn't some super human display of strength getting an instant tap on the face crank, that's the main thing.It's just stating the facts. Rob came into the fight with a pre-existing injury. Rob was surviving the grappling just fine until his teeth got crunched.
He submitted a guy who's infamous for getting submitted in title fights.
While taking the longest out of anybody to do so.
Anything to appease the Dagis though I guess.
What are you talking about?I missed watching this fight at the time even though I'm a fan of both. I only saw the submission highlight.
But for several weeks I kept reading thread headlines on here and sherpig posts about the fight which lead me to believe it was close.
I finally watched the fight a couple weeks ago and I was surprised it was kinda pure domination from Islam, ending in the choke. Wtf were you guys talking about? But then I realised it was the usual Islam hate/US fighter bias at work.
Never paying attention to you tards about a fight I haven't watched again.
DDP/Izzy is easily a better choice considering Izzy had never been submitted and was likewise a title fight. Also hilarious that seconds prior Izzy tried to Holloway point to the centre of the octagon.What's your alternative choice for best submission of the year then?
Chimaev did outstanding work vs Whittaker but as has been discussed to death by now it has something of an asterisk on it considering Whittaker's condition.