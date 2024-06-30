Islam Makhachev is a worse version of Khabib, Anderson Silva is a worse version of Alex Pereira

Anderson is a much better grappler than Perreira.
When it comes to striking, both are 10/10 effective, completely different styles. Have to give perreira edge in striking due to 2 division KB champ though.
In short Anderson is a more complete fighter.
I love Anderson, but that's just not true at all. Pereira has a much more proven striking resume.
Give it a rest, your looking desperate.
That doesn't disprove my point. But it's also one of the greatest moments I've experienced while watching MMA. As was Anderson's sub over Chael. He's given us all multiple biggest MMA moments ever witnessed.
