Islam Makhachev is a worse version of Khabib, Anderson Silva is a worse version of Alex Pereira

Anderson is a much better grappler than Perreira.

When it comes to striking, both are 10/10 effective, completely different styles. Have to give perreira edge in striking due to 2 division KB champ though.

In short Anderson is a more complete fighter.
 
I would say Islam is a more complete fighter than Khabib. Khabib is better in certain areas, and has the intangibles on his side, but overall I think Islam has a more complete skillset.
 
wildchild88 said:
N00b alert! Silva was a two division champ too. He was the 170 champ in Shooto back when Shooto had superior fighters to the UFC. Silva’s fought in 3 different weightclasses.
 
DrRodentia said:
I love Anderson, but that's just not true at all. Pereira has a much more proven striking resume.
silvabelfortkick_original.jpg
 
Some similarities, but big stylistic differences.
 
100 percent agree, pereira is superior striker because he's more naturally gifted than anderson.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
silvabelfortkick_original.jpg
That doesn't disprove my point. But it's also one of the greatest moments I've experienced while watching MMA. As was Anderson's sub over Chael. He's given us all multiple biggest MMA moments ever witnessed.

He's definitely a more complete fighter than Alex. Solid chance Chael would have beaten Alex and not stood a chance in the grappling arena like Anderson did.
 
jackleeb said:
Agree or disagree?
Fighters aren't versions of other fighters unless you categorize all strikers in one version and all grapplers in other, but then what do you do with well rounded fighters?


pepole who use this term are truly clueless.
 
Love em both but perreira has a couple more impressive kos to go before he passes Anderson. Plus Anderson has creativity points for getting kos with each different limb


im more impressed with poatans style though...i liked andersons matrix game but it was a gimmicky and got figured out by the end when everyone caught up. It became more flash than substance. Poatan has proper fundamentals and instigates openings fearlesly. Im not easily impressed but Alex's striking is VERY high level, and where some fights over rely on their counter striking, alex shines with his high iq and highly experienced setup game
 
