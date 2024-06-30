Islam Makhachev is a worse version of Khabib, Anderson Silva is a worse version of Alex Pereira

Love em both but perreira has a couple more impressive kos to go before he passes Anderson. Plus Anderson has creativity points for getting kos with each different limb





im more impressed with poatans style though...i liked andersons matrix game but it was a gimmicky and got figured out by the end when everyone caught up. It became more flash than substance. Poatan has proper fundamentals and instigates openings fearlesly. Im not easily impressed but Alex's striking is VERY high level, and where some fights over rely on their counter striking, alex shines with his high iq and highly experienced setup game