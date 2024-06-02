Media Islam fat shames Daniel Cormier

za6v7n6myfl71.jpg
 
Me n Buckley wrote a track aboot it too bro need to get him health in check we worried aboot u fam🙏☝️♥️

Only Here for Attachments said:
We all do, but these morbidly obese types don't have the impulse control to actually be healthy.
It’s sad to see.

Just a couple hours ago over at the house I’m staying on holiday for free (long and irrelevant story), in the common room, one of the owners’ morbidly obese whale friends was enjoying a 3 plate full lunch eating with her mouth open. Every time she waddles out of some room it’s like she’s just ran 60 flights of stairs. Instantly had to retreat to my bedroom in order not to show my disgust at this blonde Jabba the Hutt.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
It’s sad to see.

These are the types of posts that make Sherdog a fun place.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
It’s sad to see.

Bigger women are the best…

Plus they keep you warm in the winter and provide shade in the summer.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
It’s sad to see.

So...did ya get any?
<6>
We won't tell anyone if you don't.​
 
Young Calf Kick said:
It’s sad to see.

Storytime:

So I hooked up with this cute little blonde at my college freshman orientation.
Had fun but she was a little clingy so I ditched her.

I didn't see her around freshman year but thought little of it, it was a pretty big school, but from time to time I would think, hey I wonder where that cute little blonde is.

Towards the end of the year this wildebeest approaches me and addresses me by name.

Who the fuck is this fatty and why is she acting like she knows me?


then she introduced herself and I put the pieces together.

You heard of the "freshman 15" ?
... this chick invented the freshman 55.
She was round.
 
Young Calf Kick said:
It’s sad to see.

Have you considered porking her? Does she have huge jugs?
 
