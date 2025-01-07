moosaev said: All 3 are genuine decent fellas. Same with GSP, the Dagis treat GSP like royalty whenever they're around him. They respect excellence. Click to expand...

For all the shit people give them, they're actually very humble and respectful. Unless you give them a reason to be disrespectful, they're not like the Diaz bros who just throw shit at everyone and scream "GANGSTA"But once you do cross that line and disrespect them, you've got an enemy for life.If anyone is "real" in that regard, it's the Dagestani fighters.They respect GSP because they respect his work ethic, skill set, and accomplishments. GSP has also been very respectful towards them and praises their grappling a lot.tl;dr: real recognizes real