Media Islam EXPOSES Nate Diaz as a fraud

Timestamped. A few weeks before their "altercation" Nate Diaz ran into Islam in an elevator and put his hands up saying he didn't want any trouble. Dude is as much of a fraud as Colby Covington LOL.
 
Nick Diaz is the guy who acts tough when there’s a bunch of people around. In a room by himself with someone like Khabib, that’s a different story,
 
I think everyone already knew that, people just want to admit it.
 
All 3 are genuine decent fellas. Same with GSP, the Dagis treat GSP like royalty whenever they're around him. They respect excellence.
I'll have to watch the rest of it later but cool to see Islam give Frankie Edgar props as well.
 
Honestly, Islam would destroy Diaz way worse than Rory did.
Rory%252520Macdonald%252520Suplex%252520vs%252520Nate%252520Diaz.gif
 
Nate Diaz selling a fight is what this is called

Some of you are fucking idiots
 
Its promo. Don't think they're afraid to fight anyone they just wanna get paid. I mean Nate was willing to sacrifice himself to Chimaev.
 
All 3 are genuine decent fellas. Same with GSP, the Dagis treat GSP like royalty whenever they're around him. They respect excellence.
For all the shit people give them, they're actually very humble and respectful. Unless you give them a reason to be disrespectful, they're not like the Diaz bros who just throw shit at everyone and scream "GANGSTA"

But once you do cross that line and disrespect them, you've got an enemy for life.

If anyone is "real" in that regard, it's the Dagestani fighters.

They respect GSP because they respect his work ethic, skill set, and accomplishments. GSP has also been very respectful towards them and praises their grappling a lot.

tl;dr: real recognizes real
 
