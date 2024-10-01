Is your interest in MMA growing or you losing interest?

  • I'm more into MMA then ever before.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm about the same in terms of interests.

    Votes: 4 18.2%

  • I'm not as interested, just don't follow as much.

    Votes: 18 81.8%

  • I'm completely not interested in MMA.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    22
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I know there has been a few threads about this in the past months or so. Just want to see what the numbers will be like with a poll.

I'll be honest the past months I haven't watching the fights as regularly. Just lost the fire in watching. Hopefully this card coming up, will ignite it again.
 
I'm just as interested in the sport as always, but less interested in the drama and "business" side of it all. I just want to see the best fight the best, and I don't feel like we get that often, so I'd say my interest is waning in that sense.
 
Its a bland package, might have to do with that I'm a bit older now. Still young, but I started watching and training pretty early. The cardio sessions have mostly been replaced by gym sessions. I still like training. But watching it takes too much time, too awkward viewing windows as an European.

Package got a bit numbed down, I liked the Strikeforce/UFC days the most. Some healthy competition. Now it's just watered down slob. Good talent, it's just not as exciting to me.
 
Yeah that make sense. Thanks.
 
they stopped to prented that it was a sport between the end of the GSP'era and the raise in fame of McGregor: it was the point of no return for me.
forcing women in the cards didn't help, i usually skip every women fights after the first half round, but it wasn't the biggest problem for me.
 
Im not as interested as when I started watching but i recently bought a UHD projector and a 125” screen and its gotten me back into it. The sphere card looked AMAZING on it
 
Definitely less. I don't blame UFC, just can't stay as passionate year after year.
 
As interested as before. Just here to watch good fights without too much emotional investment.
 
Not as interested. The belts change hands too often, too many events, too many fighters, UFC lacks character too, fighters don't have the individuality with uniforms and controlled walkouts.

It is still one of my preferred sports however I just don't follow it as religiously as I use to, the golden age is gone, MMA peaked between 2005 to 2015.
 
I'm interested in MMA, but my interest in UFC is lower than it's ever been since PRIDE was around.
 
I don't think I would have time to be any more interested than I am. I probably average watching 40-50 fights a week.
 
Less and less but i still love the sport.

I'm getting older and as some have said my favorites are all retired and it is hard finding a replacement.

Its also hard for me to find time to watch all the fights and they really are watered down, i don't know who half the fighters are and it all kinda blends into the same thing apart from a few cases like when Pereira fights or now Max and Topuria will go at it. So i still find some enjoyment and will stick around as long as i can.

I saw a thread about the Biran Battle fight so i went and watched it, I even found that a bit boring until the finish. The lack of skill is amazing for what are supposed to be pro athletes.
 
I watch less than I used to because I'm a bit annoyed about how the ufc works, like having Chandler ranked number 6, Jon Jones not fighting Aspinall, the shady judges decisions in some fights with popular fighters, etc... These things make me want to stop watching it. I want to see the best fighters fight the best and it's getting harder and harder
 
