Is your interest in MMA growing or you losing interest?

Less and less but i still love the sport.



I'm getting older and as some have said my favorites are all retired and it is hard finding a replacement.



Its also hard for me to find time to watch all the fights and they really are watered down, i don't know who half the fighters are and it all kinda blends into the same thing apart from a few cases like when Pereira fights or now Max and Topuria will go at it. So i still find some enjoyment and will stick around as long as i can.



I saw a thread about the Biran Battle fight so i went and watched it, I even found that a bit boring until the finish. The lack of skill is amazing for what are supposed to be pro athletes.