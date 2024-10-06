Have we been sleeping on VFS Academy in Illinois? While other big-name gyms get all the attention, VFS has quietly produced two UFC world champions: Julianna Peña, the first woman to defeat Amanda Nunes in almost seven years, and Belal Muhammad, who has risen to become one of the most well-rounded fighters in the welterweight division. It’s wild to think about how this gym, often flying under the radar, has fighters at the top of their divisions. Should we start paying more attention to VFS and the talent coming out of there? It seems like they’re doing something right, and it’s time to recognize their contributions to the UFC landscape.















By the way, who is the head coach at VFS Academy? I’ve heard about their success with champions like Peña and Muhammad, but I don’t know much about the person behind the scenes. What’s his name, and what’s the story behind how he’s built such an underrated powerhouse of a gym?