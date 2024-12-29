Is Topuria’s best advantage the same as Islam’s and Khamzat’s etc?

Most would say that Ilia Topuria’s greatest strength or advantage is his quick, powerful, and accurate inside boxing skills, and that Islam’s best advantage is his sambo takedown, control, and submission skills. I would not disagree with that, but wonder if those skills have now become so well known, respected, and feared, that the fear and respect may now be as effective, or more so, than the skills themselves? For example, do you think Volk or Max would have been more or less successful against Ilia if they had never seen or heard anything about how he fights, and instead just came into the fights more focused on their own strengths, and not trying to modify their own style to adapt to that of their opponent? Do Sherbros think it usually helps or hurts a fighter to adapt their style to an opponent, or is it like everything else, it is fighter and fight dependent?
 
If Volk or Max didn't watch any footage to study on, they deserved to lose but I doubt that's what either of them did. Ilia has kept on improving and both Volk and Max are battle worn so it might've been the perfect time but I'm really interested in Ilia vs Lopes. I think that'll be a barn burner the minute that fight starts.
 
Watching Ilia KO'ing Islam, BeLOL, and Khamzat back-to-back-to-back will be incredible
 
I think when it gets too much on their head it can definitely be a disadvantage.

Kind like fighting Pereira with the only goal of not getting KTFO. Chances are you will.
 
If Volk or Max didn't watch any footage to study on, they deserved to lose but I doubt that's what either of them did. Ilia has kept on improving and both Volk and Max are battle worn so it might've been the perfect time but I'm really interested in Ilia vs Lopes. I think that'll be a barn burner the minute that fight starts.
It doesn’t seem like Diego Lopes thinks when he fights. He operates on pure muscle memory. Maybe that’ll just so happen to be what it takes to beat Topuria but I doubt it.
 
It doesn’t seem like Diego Lopes thinks when he fights. He operates on pure muscle memory. Maybe that’ll just so happen to be what it takes to beat Topuria but I doubt it.
There is success in fighting with reckless abandonment as we've seen many times before with BJ, Gaethje and Ferguson among others. Obviously it isn't suitable for a long career but if one can get away with it while still in their prime, don't fix it if it isn't broken. Yet.
 
If Volk or Max didn't watch any footage to study on, they deserved to lose but I doubt that's what either of them did. Ilia has kept on improving and both Volk and Max are battle worn so it might've been the perfect time but I'm really interested in Ilia vs Lopes. I think that'll be a barn burner the minute that fight starts.
It's a compelling fight because we know lopes has skills everywhere and he is also youngish entering his prime
 
seemed to me like max had ilia figured out and was jabbing the shit out of his face.

then ilia came back next round swinging for the fences.

i had max winning that fight till he got caught.

Volk was not prepared after being knocked out vs islam.

not trying to knock ilia or downplay his victories

but i dont think he is as unbeatable as he does.

there are many guys who pose a threat to him.

he may have beaten two old top dogs. but there are hungrier guys out there.
 
