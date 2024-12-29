Is Topuria’s best advantage the same as Islam’s and Khamzat’s etc?

Most would say that Ilia Topuria’s greatest strength or advantage is his quick, powerful, and accurate inside boxing skills, and that Islam’s best advantage is his sambo takedown, control, and submission skills. I would not disagree with that, but wonder if those skills have now become so well known, respected, and feared, that the fear and respect may now be as effective, or more so, than the skills themselves? For example, do you think Volk or Max would have been more or less successful against Ilia if they had never seen or heard anything about how he fights, and instead just came into the fights more focused on their own strengths, and not trying to modify their own style to adapt to that of their opponent? Do Sherbros think it usually helps or hurts a fighter to adapt their style to an opponent, or is it like everything else, it is fighter and fight dependent?