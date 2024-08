Sticko said:



I see week 8 from last year and a scheduled episode on 8/20 but I can't find tonight's episode anywhere. What gives?



Not sure if you ended up finding it but the ESPN search can suck ass sometimes. I suggest next time going to schedule and replays section (if you want to find it now if you didn't you can find it in the replays for yesterday.)