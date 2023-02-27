Is Todd Duffee the biggest bust in MMA history???

There have been plenty of prospects who were busts (see Erick Silva, Houston Alexander)

And there have been plenty of fighters who didn't live up to their hype (Sage, PVZ)

But for my money Todd is my number 1 for Ultimate Bust. He's had like 3-4 "comebacks" now, lost to Mike Russow(?) in a fight he was dominating, and now gets finished by a guy he smashed years ago. Yes, I know Phil is on an 11 fight win streak, but still...a guy once heralded as the "future" of the division, with his insane athleticism and power, now holds a 9-4 record and hasn't beaten anyone of note. And this is after the (still-record holding at HW) KO in like 7 seconds.
 
Yes and he is a Sherbro so I am very disappointed in this fact.
todduffe_crop_north.jpg
 
He's up there. He's probably the prime example of a dude being hyped because he is muscular.

He looked the part, I'm not convinced he ever was the part. His biggest win to this day was a guy he beat before he even had his first UFC stint.

My money is on Brandon Thatch though. Nearly all of Sherdog proclaimed him a future champ. Dude lost 4 straight to guys half his size then quietly retired from the sport.
 
Ben Askren comes to mind
He did great in other promotions, and expectations were high
I remember in one video he talks about a potential future championship fight with Khabib and he was saying stuff like someone's 0 will have to go and it will be USA vs Russia etc

Then this happened
ca555dc2-a205-11e9-9a3c-98259c87fba2_image_hires_141437.jpg
 
Askren had a shitty UFC career, for sure, but he was coming back from a long layoff (retirement), injured (bad hips) and was significantly out of his prime by that point in time. Not to mention he was a great fighter for both ONE and Bellator. Beat Koreshkov, Lima and Aoki. I wouldn't call his career a "wash" by any means.
 
Ben was old and had a bad hip by the time the UFC finally signed him
 
People saw the 7 sec KO coupled with his physique and automatically assumed that he was some kind of beastly future champion in the making. If he had an average looking body nobody would care.
 
