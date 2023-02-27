Is Todd Duffee the biggest bust in MMA history???

There have been plenty of prospects who were busts (see Erick Silva, Houston Alexander)



And there have been plenty of fighters who didn't live up to their hype (Sage, PVZ)



But for my money Todd is my number 1 for Ultimate Bust. He's had like 3-4 "comebacks" now, lost to Mike Russow(?) in a fight he was dominating, and now gets finished by a guy he smashed years ago. Yes, I know Phil is on an 11 fight win streak, but still...a guy once heralded as the "future" of the division, with his insane athleticism and power, now holds a 9-4 record and hasn't beaten anyone of note. And this is after the (still-record holding at HW) KO in like 7 seconds.