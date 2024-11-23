That's Tom Aspinall...
Oh for Sure prime Cain would be the worst. Jones does not have the Power to deter cain and the only thing cain does wrong really is leave himself open to get hit. Cain would eat his shots, take him down and beat him the fuck up. I've never been more certain of anything in my life.I actually think the worst matchup for Jones in that era would have been a prime JDS, Jones normal "safe" range is just were Jnr liked to throw his bombs from.
He would have a lot of losses in his record , it was a KO fest in the heavies, it was very chaotic back then.
Shoulda let it rock lol. Good one though
Is this the Jon Jones we would have seen at HW had he moved up in his 20s?He looked like a bloated mess in his first HW fight vs Gane, looked in better condition against Stipe but you could still see he was wearing his age. Deliberately putting on 10s of pounds in your mid 30s is never ideal. What if he had moved up during his physical peak?forums.sherdog.com