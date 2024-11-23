  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Is this the Jon Jones we would have seen at HW had he moved up in his 20s?

SuperAlly

Yellow Card
Joined
Mar 30, 2009
Messages
6,198
Reaction score
6,595
I actually think the worst matchup for Jones in that era would have been a prime JDS, Jones normal "safe" range is just were Jnr liked to throw his bombs from.
 
Oh for Sure prime Cain would be the worst. Jones does not have the Power to deter cain and the only thing cain does wrong really is leave himself open to get hit. Cain would eat his shots, take him down and beat him the fuck up. I've never been more certain of anything in my life.
 
He would have a lot of losses in his record , it was a KO fest in the heavies, it was very chaotic back then.
 
No, he wouldn't. Let's say Jones had moved to HW and got ko'ed, he obviously wouldn't have kept fighting at HW.
 
Prime Cain would definitely be a big test as I think he'd be much harder to hold at bay than Cormier was BUT I can kind of see how Jones might win, if he was able to keep Cain at long distance, catch him with a kick/elbow or make him burn himself out.

JDS to me though seems a really bad style matchup, the kind of range Jones looks to want to fight at is the same Jnr preffers to fight at as well and can land devastating power from(I don't care how good your chin is you don't want to take a prime JDS overhand bomb) whilst Jnr's own chin means the chances of Jones hurting him are fairly low, Jnr also had a strong jab from range as well so Jones might struggle to eevn outland him. Jones doesnt have the ability to pressure with powerful boxing which was Jnrs weakness.

I do tend to think Jones whome game has always tended to be build on being the bigger man which obviously might not work out at HW as often, even the smaller guys at HW down the years tended to be those who could land with big power from range so their reach wasnt an issue.
 
If dc wasn't taking Jon down Cain most definitely wasn't. Pin against the cage and maul like he did to junior is a different story.
 
