I'm not sure but I may have gotten an open invitation by a friend to date/sleep with his wife.



Friend pulls me aside to tell he and his wife are opening up their marriage.

His wife keeps making eye contact with me and smiling and says nice things to me.

It feels like a hint that she's interested in me and my friend is cool with it.

If this is the case, I feel awkward about it.



On top of this, I mentioned to the couple that I'm going out to an event later this week and that they should join me. The guy says he can't but then turns to his wife and tells her that she should join me.



Am I reading into it too much, or did my friends invite me to become part of their open relationship?

Has anyone gotten a greenlight from a friend to hook up with his girlfriend/wife and gone through with it?



I am not sure if I could do it. Another friend along time ago mentioned that he and his girlfriend wanted to have a foursome with me and another girl, but I never went through with it because I thought it'd be weird to fuck his girl while he's there.