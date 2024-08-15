Is this a trap?

2 day ago, I went out for a few Beers at my favs hooters-like bar.

(I know it's my ex-gf who work there on Tuesday night)

We're still cool with each other, so that's nice.



The bar was mostly empty,

but 4 of her female friends were also there getting shitfaced.

Joined the group since they know and like me a lot.



The night was fun until one of them started to hit on me

(In a pretty agressive way)



I kinda turn her down,

told her not in front of my ex,

still got feeling for her,

and it's your fckng besties wtf.



She didn't stopped,

at the end of the night my ex told us to watch the bar,

she needed a bathroom break,

went behind the bar, to clean things up a little.

Suddenly her friend push me in the corner of the bar,

grab my dick and tried to kiss me,

I tried to fight her off at best as I could.

(I'm a lousy fighter with a boner tbh)



at that moment, my ex came back and saw the whole thing.

she looked pretty pissed off,

so I said, not my fault, sorry and left.



Now the next day, she texted me and looked happy.

Asked me if I was still coming at her firend birthday saturday,

and told me I couldn't say no,

since it was going to be the first date night between me and her firiend...



Is this a fucking trap?