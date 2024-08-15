Is this a trap?

Sonny Qc

Sonny Qc

2 day ago, I went out for a few Beers at my favs hooters-like bar.
(I know it's my ex-gf who work there on Tuesday night)
We're still cool with each other, so that's nice.

The bar was mostly empty,
but 4 of her female friends were also there getting shitfaced.
Joined the group since they know and like me a lot.

The night was fun until one of them started to hit on me
(In a pretty agressive way)

I kinda turn her down,
told her not in front of my ex,
still got feeling for her,
and it's your fckng besties wtf.

She didn't stopped,
at the end of the night my ex told us to watch the bar,
she needed a bathroom break,
went behind the bar, to clean things up a little.
Suddenly her friend push me in the corner of the bar,
grab my dick and tried to kiss me,
I tried to fight her off at best as I could.
(I'm a lousy fighter with a boner tbh)

at that moment, my ex came back and saw the whole thing.
she looked pretty pissed off,
so I said, not my fault, sorry and left.

Now the next day, she texted me and looked happy.
Asked me if I was still coming at her firend birthday saturday,
and told me I couldn't say no,
since it was going to be the first date night between me and her firiend...

Is this a fucking trap?
 
Fedorgasm said:
Yup. Congrats, you passed.

If the friend was really interested and it wasn't a test, she could've pursued you in private.

Now the only question is do you want to be with someone that tests you in this manner?
I would get back with her in a heartbeat,
no interestt in her friend even tho she's hot too.
 
Sonny Qc said:
If you are a cunning linguist, you could turn this into a threesome

But what if she orchestrates this kind of thing often?

It can be exhausting when your partner comes up with all these little tests in her mind.

"If he doesn't open this door for me then he's mad at me."

"If he doesn't make me breakfast in bed today when he knows I don't feel good then he doesn't care about me."

"If he doesn't like banging my mother then he won't like banging me when I'm her age."

It just never ends..
 
Sonny Qc said:
Lmao. I used to date bartenders too when I first showed up at talkeetna.

Is this a trick question?
 
Fedorgasm said:
Yup. Congrats, you passed.

If the friend was really interested and it wasn't a test, she could've pursued you in private.

Now the only question is do you want to be with someone that tests you in this manner?
I tend to agree with this -- test is passed, but to what end? These sorts of thing trivialize relationships. I feel that relationships should be built on trust, not "gotcha" type things.
 
You should have stuffed your cock into all four of her friends guts and smashed up the bar to send out a message you have no time for her high school games!
 
Sonny Qc said:
Why is she your ex and not your actual girlfriend ?


If she is your ex than why not bang the girl that came on to you ?


If shes your ex , and you cant bang other girls why are you still palling around with these girls ?


It seems like you guys both might be playing games here.
 
Sonny Qc said:
I know this is gonna come across as Debby downer, but I wouldn't go to that party.
I'll give a few reasons...you still have feelings for your ex....they are good friends....your ex comes across as a bit of a psycho tbh.

She was mad and now she's fine with it?
Probably not...stay safe sir.
 
Gutter Chris said:
Why is she your ex and not your actual girlfriend ?


If she is your ex than why not bang the girl that came on to you ?


If shes your ex , and you cant bang other girls why are you still palling around with these girls ?


It seems like you guys both might be playing games here.
dated her twice,
hit me both time with it's not you it's me
your a good guy, I like you,
but don't want a serious relationship...

Her best friend (not the one who hoit on me tuesday)
tried to get us back together because she love me too.
she told my ex she was an idiot for rejecting me.
my ex is a ''mess with daddy issues'' kinda girl.
would be too long to explain everything that went on for the past 2-3 yrs
 
StonedLemur said:
I know this is gonna come across as Debby downer, but I wouldn't go to that party.
I'll give a few reasons...you still have feelings for your ex....they are good friends....your ex comes across as a bit of a psycho tbh.

She was mad and now she's fine with it?
Probably not...stay safe sir.
I like nothing more that putting myself in bad situation and hurt my feelings in the process

#yolo
 
